Sporting CP boss blames Arsenal for Gyokeres struggles as he makes future prediction

Sporting CP boss Rui Borges insists that the style of play at Arsenal is to blame for Viktor Gyokeres’ struggles at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sweden international made the move from the Portuguese side to the north London outfit in the summer in a deal worth around £63.5m.

Gyokeres has scored 17 goals in 43 matches in all competitions for Arsenal this season and some supporters have been disappointed by his overall contributions.

The 27-year-old scored four goals in two matches for Sweden in the latest international break, while he scored the Gunners’ only goal as Arsenal lost 2-1 to Southampton in the FA Cup over the weekend.

And Borges thinks Gyokeres’ early struggles at Arsenal were down to the playing style under Mikel Arteta and he reckons the Swede will now start to thrive.

Borges said: “I believe in the initial stage he had to adapt, given the style of play, and how Arsenal plays.

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“But he is still a great forward and now he is back to what he does well which is scoring goals.

“During the first stage, the [Arsenal] fans were suspicious given what they paid for him, but little by little the truth came to the surface and he is a really great player and he will keep scoring goals.”

The Sporting CP head coach thinks Gyokeres will receive a warm welcome from the Portuguese fanbase when he returns in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Borges added: “He is a great player, and I am sure he will be welcomed by everyone because he marked the history of Sporting, and he deserves this acknowledgement.

“I always try to be balanced, and I try to understand everyone. He had the ambition, and after talking to the management, they came to an understanding.

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“So ultimately everything that happened was correct for both sides; both Sporting and the player got what they wanted. He wanted to take that step in his career and we respect that.

“Players will change, but the club stays the same, and Sporting will go on winning. I wish him all the best and I am sure he will be very welcome here because the admiration we have for him is great.”

When asked if it was a good time to face the Premier League leaders given their recent poor form, Borges replied: “No, I don’t believe that.

“It is a great team, and great teams always want to win. They want to be in all competitions.

“They will be like a wounded beast tomorrow. They will be more focused, more willing to show their collective and individual capacity.

“Frankly, I think it will make things more difficult for us the fact that they have not had the best two last matches. But Arsenal will be facing a very motivated team

“We believe we can do something extraordinary tomorrow, something that has never been done by Sporting.”