Arsenal, Spurs warned ‘record transfer’ will be demanded by European club for €50m nine-goal striker

According to reports, Dutch outfit Feyenoord are likely to demand a “record transfer” for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Santiago Gimenez.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in the Eredivisie last term following his move to Feyenoord from Mexican outfit Cruz Azul.

Gimenez scored 28 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions as he helped Arne Slot’s Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title.

The 20-cap Mexico international has enjoyed a sensational start to this season as he has grabbed nine goals and two assists in seven appearances.

So it is hardly a surprise that Gimenez is already being linked with a move to the Premier League. Football agent Morris Pagniello claimed during the summer that Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing him.

“Santi is one of the Top 10 players in Europe, of the strikers there are because there are few and now with the departure of many strikers who went to Saudi Arabia, there are few on the market,” Pagniello told Medio Tiempo.

“So even Tottenham [are interested] many clubs; I have a friend who trains there and there are many clubs that would like to have Santi this season.

“There are still 10 days to go on the market, in football you never know, I hope I can support him, but the boy is doing very well.

“If he stays at Feyenoord for another year they will also be happy because he will be able to play and show that the team plays for him, he is a goalscorer.

“I see it very well , and the support he has from his family, they have a great example as his father is, but the family I see that they are very well and he takes care of himself, I think he has a great future.”

More recently, Gimenez is being linked with Arsenal, who are expected to sign a new striker during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also understood to be admirers of Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who is valued at around £80m by the London outfit.

Gimenez would be a cheaper alternative to Toney but Dutch journalist Martijn Krabbendam has warned clubs that Feyenoord are planning to “make him their record transfer”.

“I wouldn’t say €20m,” Krabbendam said on Today Inside (as cited by Sport Witness).

“That’s heading towards €40m, €50m. There was already a lot of interest in him last summer. They are trying to make him Feyenoord’s record transfer.”

According to transfermarkt, Orkun Kokcu and Luis Sinisterra are their record exits, with €25m being spent by Benfica and Leeds United respectively to sign the former Feyenoord pair.

