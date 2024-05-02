Arsenal offer ‘staggering numbers’ for Serie A star as ‘major temptation’ to snub Man Utd revealed

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer ‘staggering numbers’ to beat Manchester United and Aston Villa to the signing of Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Bologna from Bayern Munich for €8.5m in the summer of 2022, has 11 goals and five assists in Serie A this season and has drawn big interest through his performances.

Italian giants AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus have all been linked, but the striker has also caught the eye of some Premier League suitors.

It’s claimed Bologna want to make €60m through his sale this summer, which likely rules Inter Milan out according to Calicomercato (via Sport Witness), and while Juventus and Milan continue to battle for his services, Arsenal are willing to offer Zirkzee signifcant money to secure his signing.

Arsenal ‘above all’ other Premier League suitors

The report claims Arsenal are ‘above all’ other English sides in the race for the Dutchman, with United and Aston Villa also said to be in the mix.

The Gunners are prepared to offer the forward ‘staggering numbers’ thought to be around €6m net salary per season, more than six times what he currently takes home.

Sporting director Edu is ‘preparing the assault’ to sign him with Arsenal a real ‘threat’ to the Serie A sides looking to land him.

Sport Witness claim that amid reports that Gabriel Jesus could be sold this summer, the potential for a starting role in Mikel Arteta’s side ‘would be a major temptation’ for Zirkzee.

Gabriel Jesus to make space for Zirkzee?

According to The Athletic, Arsenal ‘would be open to selling Eddie Nketiah or Jesus to facilitate’ the signing of a new striker like Zirkzee.

‘When Jesus arrived at Arsenal in 2022, manager Mikel Arteta said he “changed our world”. But now, Arsenal’s world has changed again. ‘While Jesus is under contract until 2027, his future is not guaranteed. If an offer were to arrive for the 27-year-old Brazil international in the forthcoming transfer window, Arsenal would be prepared to listen.’ ‘That would require a buyer. A prospective suitor has yet to emerge — although in visiting Saudi Arabia, sporting director Edu has begun the process of courting clubs who could help Arsenal offload players deemed dispensable. Someone of Jesus’ quality would likely have options in Europe too. ‘There remains a chance Jesus stays at Arsenal, and Arteta would not be disappointed to retain a player he loves working with. ‘Nobody at Arsenal doubts Jesus’ quality or his character. The issue then may be reliability — both in terms of his fitness, and his finishing.’

