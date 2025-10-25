Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has spoken out on his future at the Premier League giants amid claims that a ‘January deal’ has been ‘agreed’.

The former Manchester City star has impressed in fits and starts for Arsenal following his £45m move to the Emirates, but he has failed to live up to his price tag at the north London club.

Jesus has often been criticised for his wastefulness in front of goal, while he has also been impacted by his poor injury record.

The 28-year-old actually enjoyed a purple patch at the start of this year, though he has been out of action since January with a cruciate ligament injury.

Jesus is closing in on a return to full fitness, though it remains to be seen whether he has a future at Arsenal.

While he’s been unavailable, Arsenal have signed Viktor Gyokeres to be their new first-choice striker, with this leaving Jesus behind him and Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Arsenal have already ‘agreed to a January deal’ to let Jesus leave amid speculation linking him with a return to Brazil.

Despite this, Jesus has revealed in a new interview with ESPN Brazil that his ‘priority’ is to remain at Arsenal until his contract expires in 2027.

He said: “Every day, the [Arsenal] coach and the board say they’re eager for my return.

“I don’t see myself outside the club’s plans. I have a contract until 2027, and if it’s not renewed by then, I’ll be at the club at least until 2027.”

However, Jesus has admitted that he has “interest” in a potential return to boyhood club Palmeiras before he retires.

“Palmeiras’ interest will always be there, both from them and from me,” Jesus admitted.

“But there’s been nothing formal. It’s the natural interest of a kid who came through the Palmeiras youth system, went to Europe, and obviously wants to return one day. Everyone at the club knows that.

“I’m a player, and it’s a little harder to say, but when I feel like returning to Brazil, which isn’t the case right now, my desire is and always will be Palmeiras.”

On his recovery from injury, he said: “I’m feeling great, my knee is responding very well.

“I’m looking forward to being around the team again soon, to come back to do what I love to do.

“It’s been too long … this one is the biggest injury I’ve had in my life. An injury like this, one that is so long, you split up the recovery periods into smaller timings.

“So now I’m at the stage where I need to hold myself back a little bit because I’m doing great work off the pitches, but it’s tricky because I need to not rush myself too hard over the line.

“When you can see the end it’s important you don’t push too hard, keep my feet on the floor, and then as soon as the time comes, I will be ready.”