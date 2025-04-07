Arsenal star Bukayo Saka opens up on his future at the club.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka made his feelings about his future at the club clear on Monday, telling reporters, “I want to win wearing this badge.”

Saka has missed 13 of Arsenal’s 31 Premier League fixtures this season, though his absence can’t be blamed for the Gunners’ shortcomings in the title race.

Mikel Arteta‘s side had won nine and drawn six of 17 matches up until the point of his injury, averaging 1.94 points per game. During his absence, they claimed 2.08 points per game.

When questioned on the personal impact of his absence, Saka said: “Yeah, it was tough for me. It came at a bad moment, but I’m just focused now on the positives, and I couldn’t ask to come back at a better time of the season than now”

The tricky winger shared his delight at returning to the pitch in the aftermath of last Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Fulham via social media, heaping praise on the fans for the positive reception they gave him.

Speaking on the role fans will have to play in Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid, he said:

“As players, we’re ready, and we’re up for it… I have no doubts the fans tomorrow will be up for it also, and they’re going to help create the most beautiful night the Emirates has witnessed.”

Beating Madrid to put one foot into a Champions League semi-final would unarguably be the Gunners’ greatest achievement at the Emirates Stadium, with the club’s last Premier League title coming in 2003, three years before the venue was opened.

Although Saka is focused on the mammoth task at hand, the talented youngster was also happy to discuss his future plans amid contract speculation.

“Well, for me, I want to win wearing this badge. So, I think it’s pretty clear, the fans know how much I love them and you saw when I came on, on Tuesday, I think they love me back.”

“So, it’s a good relationship and I’m really happy to be here and just focus on winning here.”

Those words will be music to the ears of Arsenal fans, with Saka nearly halfway through his current four-year contract at the club.

New sporting director Andrea Berta has been labelled a top negotiator by those who know him, with his first major challenge requiring him to tie Saka and Gabriel to the club with new and improved terms.

Reports suggest contract talks are already in motion, with Saka himself saying there’s “no rush” to get a deal over the line.

The England international reportedly earns just shy of £200,000 per week at present, while, although an eyewatering number, is just half of what’s paid to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Berta will need to bust out the chequebook this summer to retain Arsenal’s best talent while adding enough new blood in the market to challenge Liverpool for their impending Premier League crown.

Saka is expected to start on Tuesday night.