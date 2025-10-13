Arsenal have been warned that one player could cost them the Premier League title this season, while Mikel Arteta “can’t” get them “over the line”.

The Gunners are currently one point clear of Premier League rivals Liverpool at the top of the table.

Liverpool made a perfect five-game winning start to this Premier League campaign, though they have been overtaken after losing to Crystal Palace and Chelsea before the international break.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have dropped points against Liverpool and Man City this term, though they have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Arteta‘s side is arguably the most complete in the Premier League as they have multiple quality options in every position after investing around £250m on signings in the summer.

One of Arsenal’s priorities was to sign a new striker and they invested around £64m to land Viktor Gyokeres, who has three goals in his first seven Premier League games this term.

However, former Man City star Joleon Lescott thinks Gyokeres could cost Arsenal this season as he is only “okay”, while Arteta “can’t” get them “over the line in the Premier League”.

“I would describe Victor Gyokeres as ‘okay’,” Lescott told Sky Bet.

READ: Declan Rice, Paul Scholes embarrassed as the best Premier League midfielder decided



“If you’re going to win the league, your striker can’t be okay, he has to be top. I don’t think Mikel Arteta can get Arsenal over the line in the Premier League. But in the Champions League, it’s different.

“With the way he rotates and because of that big gap [before the knockout stages], no one knows what kind of form or fitness teams will be in.

“That suits Arsenal better than having to be consistently good every single week to win the league.”

Chris Waddle has also spoken out on Gyokeres, claiming he’s not a “huge step-up from what they had before”.

“I used to watch him at Coventry, and he was always unpredictable,” Waddle told BestBettingSites.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal evolution into title favourites summed up by table which has shock club bottom

👉 How Man Utd failed to land Viktor Gyokeres as agent and Fabrizio Romano explain transfer failure

👉 Arsenal told they must make one major change to beat ‘lucky’ Slot to Premier League title



“He played off the cuff. He could pick the ball up in a deep position, dribble past two players and then score. He could try the same thing again and then fall over his own legs.

“He did well at Sporting Lisbon, but any half-decent player should be banging them in for Sporting. Thirty goals is the least strikers should be getting.

“Except for Porto, Benfica, and maybe Braga, you’re not always getting a serious game. You’ll win 95 per cent of them.

“In the Premier League, the standards are different, but he’s working hard. He’s putting himself in the action and he’s not ducking the challenge.

“He’s looking for the ball. He’s that type of player, but right now, he’s not necessarily a huge step-up from what they had before.”