Arsenal starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly has been warned that he may lose Mikel Arteta’s “trust” after he was fortunate to avoid a red card against PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal have been marred by injuries and remains adrift of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title as they have endured a disappointing season.

There have still been positives for the Gunners this season, though. 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly has enjoyed a brilliant breakout season for his boyhood club as he’s emerged as one of Mikel Arteta’s preferred left-backs.

However, Lewis-Skelly‘s discipline is under scrutiny as he should have been sent off during Arsenal’s 7-1 win against PSV in midweek. This came a few days after his red card in the Premier League at Nottingham Forest.

Club legend Ian Wright has subsequently backed Lewis-Skelly for a position change, while ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara reckons he needs to “get his rashness under control”.

“Myles Lewis-Skelly was lucky to not get sent off against PSV – it was a definite second yellow card,” O’Hara said.

READ: Big Weekend: Manchester United v Arsenal, Asensio, Nottingham Forest, Iraola, Juventus



“Mikel Arteta has to get his rashness under control, it’s cost them already this season against West Ham. He has to mature and be more disciplined on the pitch.

“He might be the best choice left-back Arsenal have, but if Arteta doesn’t trust him, he won’t pick him! He was right to substitute Lewis-Skelly before half-time against PSV; he was one tackle away from seeing red.

“It’s understandable to be a bit reckless and rash as a young player. We’ve seen plenty of players have this trait and go on to have great careers – take Wayne Rooney for example.

“But Lewis-Skelly has to learn his lesson quickly and mature to avoid costing his team going forward.”

O’Hara has also explained why he thinks Ethan Nwaneri has “a little bit more” than Bukayo Saka.

“Ethan Nwaneri is like Bukayo Saka but – dare I say it – with a little bit more,” O’Hara added.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ferdinand names the four sides who would beat Arsenal in the Champions League

👉 Arsenal ‘lead’ Sesko transfer ‘race’ as reporter ‘hears’ update with ‘gentleman’s agreement’ confirmed

👉 Arsenal ‘open talks’ over ‘mega-money summer deal’ with Berta a ‘huge fan’ of forward

“I feel like he’s more creative and versatile; he can play in more areas on the pitch. Saka is a winger, he can get to the byline and he cuts inside to curl a shot into the far corner. But there’s something about Nwaneri that makes me think he’s a bit more special.

“He’s an unbelievable talent. For me, he can easily be one of the best players in the Premier League.

“He’s got a long career ahead of him, but let’s hope Arteta doesn’t run him into the ground like Saka and gives him a break. Nwaneri needs players around him to share the load, so he doesn’t burn out.

“It’s another compliment to Arsenal’s Hale End academy. I was at Arsenal’s academy, and there’s no getting away from it – it’s a fantastic place for young players.

“Tottenham can definitely take some tips from what they’re doing there. Arsenal have £250 million worth of players that they’ve paid nothing for!”