According to reports, Real Madrid are willing to sell Ukraine international Andriy Lunin to Arsenal and have set an affordable asking price.

The 25-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2018. Before this season, he had only made 17 senior appearances for the Spanish giants.

Lunin to Arsenal?

Lunin was Real Madrid’s third-choice goalkeeper at the start of this season, but he played regularly after Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga suffered injuries.

He impressed as he made 31 appearances for Real Madrid, who won the Champions League and La Liga with his assistance.

However, Courtois returned to fitness during the final couple of weeks of the season and returned to the starting XI. This led to Lunin harshly being left out of Real Madrid’s team for the Champions League final.

It is now being reported that Lunin could leave Real Madrid this summer as he has his heart set on being a number-one elsewhere.

Arsenal signed Spain international David Raya on loan last summer as he replaced Aaron Ramsdale as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Raya has since made his move to Arsenal permanent for £27m, but the Premier League giants have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Lunin from Real Madrid.

According to a report in Spain, Arsenal are ‘particularly interested’ in Lunin and Mikel Arteta is ‘insisting the most on the signing’

It is said that Real Madrid president Florentina Perez ‘will not oppose his departure’ and ‘demands 25 million euros (£21m) from Arsenal to complete the signing’.

There are expected to be a few ins and outs at Arsenal this summer, with Englishman Emile Smith Rowe expected to be among the departees.

A report from Football Insider claims Smith Rowe ‘will tell Arsenal he wants to quit’ amid interest from three Premier League clubs.

‘It is understood Smith Rowe is keen to depart the Emirates as he looks for a starting XI role elsewhere, having failed to break into Mikel Arteta’s first-choice line-up. ‘Football Insider revealed on 4 June that Arsenal are willing to accept big-money offers for the 23-year-old, who has two years remaining on his current contract and at present appears very unlikely to sign fresh terms. ‘Aston Villa – who previously made an approach to Arsenal for the three-cap England man but were rebuffed – remain interested and possess the lure of Champions League football, while Fulham and Crystal Palace have make enquiries about a potential deal. ‘The attacking midfielder has never been short of suitors and whilst it remains Arteta’s preference to continue with Smith Rowe in the squad, another year of keeping him around will see his market value significantly fall with his contract expiring in 2026. ‘Arsenal are holding out for their price, which is understood to be bids in excess of £30m citing the player’s age profile, homegrown premium and previously demonstrated talent.’

