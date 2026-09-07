Arsenal star feels ‘disrespected’ by Arteta after being ‘deliberately benched’ to force failed transfer

Piers Morgan says he has it “on good authority” that Viktor Gyokeres feels “disrespected” by Mikel Arteta after “being deliberately benched” to force his exit this summer.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal for £64m last summer and scored 14 Premier League goals in a debut season in which he was frequently criticised for failing to replicate his goalscoring exploits from his time with Sporting.

And reports had suggested that the Gunners were hoping to use the Sweden international in a swap deal to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Indeed, Gyokeres didn’t feature in either of Arsenal’s first two Premier League games of the season while the transfer window was still open, and Morgan insists that he was being left out with his exit in mind.

“Viktor Gyokeres has hardly had a kick since the season started and I was told on good authority that he was being deliberately benched,” Morgan said on Sports Uncensored.

“Arsenal were going to try and trade him for Julian Alvarez and in the end they couldn’t make that deal happen.

“I was told that Gyokeres is p****d off about the way he’s been treated and feels he’s been disrespected.

“I think that’s undeniable but that it also shows the ruthless streak of Mikel Arteta which many Arsenal fans are quite happy to see.

“I’m told Arsenal are bracing to go back into the market for a new striker in January. They’re going to go back in during the January window and get someone.”

Vini frustrations

In the end, Alvarez remained at Atletico Madrid after the La Liga side blocked his desired exit to rivals Barcelona.

Arsenal were also frustrated in their bid to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, who set his price tag at £120m.

While Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta looked to haggle down the price towards their £80m valuation of the England international, Chelsea swooped to land him for £116m.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was also high on the Arsenal shortlist and Morgan claims the club thought they had the Brazilian in the bag up until he signed his new Los Blancos contract.

“I’m told Arsenal thought they had Vinicius Junior who would have been brilliant for us,” he added.

“What I do know is Arsenal thought they had him and thought they had him until the day before he signed a new contract at Real Madrid.”

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