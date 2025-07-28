Arsenal star emerges as shock Isak replacement option as ‘insider’ ‘expects’ Newcastle deal

Newcastle are considering a move for an Arsenal forward as they prepare for Alexander Isak’s inevitable move to Liverpool.

The Gunners have already completed six signings in the summer transfer window, with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi joining to make the final push for the Premier League title having finished as runners up in the last three campaigns.

They’re also after at least one more attacking player, and are reportedly in ‘advanced’ talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Eberechi Eze, but they’re also looking to trim the squad amid do many incomings this summer.

And Gabriel Jesus, who has been hit with injuries during his time at the Emirates Stadium, could now depart after Arsenal confirmed the signing of Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

The Brazilian is expected to be out of action until November having torn his cruciate ligament in January, making his transfer difficult, but a report on Sunday claimed Flamengo have ‘opened talks’ with Jesus and ‘have already received a positive signal from the striker to negotiate his return to Brazil’.

It’s claimed the Brazilian side are looking to bring Jesus back to Brazil on a season-long loan deal with an option to make it permanent at the end of the campaign.

The negotiations ‘include an evenly split salary agreement: 50% paid by Flamengo and the remaining 50% by the English club’ and Jesus ‘sees a return to Brazilian football as strategic’ with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

But CaughtOffside claim they will have competition for the 28-year-old, with Milan, Barcelona, Tottenham and Newcastle all ‘tracking his situation’.

The report states that while ‘none of these teams have submitted formal offers yet, negotiations could accelerate once his medical status becomes clearer’.

Newcastle are scouring the market for a replacement for Liverpool-bound Alexander Isak, and having already been beaten by the Premier League champions to Hugo Ekitike, and with Manchester United now making a ‘concrete move’ to beat them to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Jesus could emerge as a serious contender.

But CaughtOffside claim in a separate report that ‘insider’ Mick Brown, ‘expects’ the Magpies to ‘reach an agreement’ with Brentford for Yoane Wissa, who reportedly wants the move to St James’ Park.

Brown said: “I expect they’ll reach an agreement at some stage. He’s made it clear he wants to leave, he’s told Brentford that and he’s refusing to train, so Brentford have to decide whether they want an unhappy player at the club. In most cases, in that situation, the club decides they’ll have to let him go. So then it’s a case of getting the best deal and most amount of money they can get for him.

“I think Bryan Mbeumo played it perfectly, because if that move didn’t happen, he could’ve stayed at Brentford without any issues with the club or the fans. Wissa hasn’t done that, he’s burnt his bridges and made it a difficult situation.

“At the moment, Newcastle don’t want to pay what Brentford are asking for. I think that price tag is going to come down later in the window and Newcastle might have to go up a little bit so they can meet in the middle.

“So at this stage there’s no agreement, but him forcing the move makes a huge difference. Now it’ll be in Newcastle’s hands because it’s about how much they’re willing to pay.”