According to reports, Thomas Partey will not renew his Arsenal contract, allowing him to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 and quickly became a crucial player under Mikel Arteta.

Injuries have massively hindered his Gunners career, however — he made only 24 Premier League appearances in each of his first two seasons, and a mere 14 in 2023/24.

Typically, in a contract year, the Ghanaian midfielder was available throughout last season, helping Arsenal finish second in the league and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

His form and availability in 2024/25 gave Arsenal a tough decision: re-sign a player with notable injury problems, on big wages, the wrong side of 30 — but someone who is excellent when he plays.

MORE: Premier League sack race sees Arteta above Amorim with Nuno in peril

It now looks like the club’s hierarchy have not given in to Partey’s demands, with no new contract agreed.

CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that contract talks were ‘on the verge of collapse’, despite the Gunners being willing to offer the 32-year-old the exact same wage of £200,000 per week.

You’d think Partey would take that and run given his age and injury record, but he reportedly asked for a pay rise.

Arsenal did not give in to the midfielder’s demands after he ‘informed the club that he will leave if no increased offer arrives’.

Now ESPN report that talks have indeed collapsed and Partey ‘will leave the club on June 30’.

ARSENAL FEATURES ON F365

👉 Five Arsenal players Mikel Arteta must upgrade as Gunners stand still in transfer window

👉 Are ‘slow’ Arsenal just ‘posturing’ as Liverpool wrap up title already?

👉 Arsenal next manager list is topped by three Italians

Indeed, it’s claimed the ex-Atletico player ‘is not expected to re-sign’, with negotiations over an extension ‘at a standstill’.

There is plenty of interest in Partey, with La Liga champions Barcelona among the clubs considering signing him on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Partey is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The aforementioned CaughtOffside report linked him with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Losing Partey is a big blow for Arteta, who’s always rated him highly.

Asked in May if he wants the experienced midfielder to stay, the Arsenal manager said: “Yes. I think consistency-wise it’s been his best season.

“The way he’s played, performed, his availability, has been exceptional and he’s a really important player for us.”

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £51million deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but with Jorginho also gone, Arteta will surely look to bring in another midfielder on top of the Spaniard.

No other midfielders have been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates, with Arteta also prioritising a new striker and winger.

MORE: Arsenal news | Thomas Partey archives | Bespoke Premier League tables | PL five-year net spend rankings