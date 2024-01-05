Arsenal star ‘far better’ than Man Utd ‘clown’ tipped to make ‘excellent’ transfer to Big Six rivals

Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been tipped to sign for Manchester United as Old Trafford would be an “excellent destination”.

Before this season, Ramsdale surpassed expectations at the Emirates following his £30m move to Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021.

Arsenal were questioned for spending such a significant fee on the Englishman, but he stepped up to become one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Despite this, Mikel Arteta opted to bring in David Raya from Premier League rivals Brentford in the summer. The Spaniard has become Arsenal’s new number-one goalkeeper since joining the London outfit on a £30m loan-to-buy deal.

Ramsdale meanwhile has barely featured for Arsenal this season and he’s been linked with a move away from the Premier League title contenders. It was recently suggested that they would let him leave if a ‘big offer’ comes in.

The England international has been linked with Chelsea but former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer reckons Man Utd would be an “excellent destination”.

“If he didn’t go to Chelsea, where else is there for Ramsdale? There’s Manchester United, which I think would also be an excellent destination for him,” Schwarzer said in an interview with Optus Sport.

“He’s far better than Andre Onana in my opinion but probably not in Erik ten Hag’s opinion, as he will most likely stick with his summer signing given how much he’s backed him through his early struggles at Old Trafford so far.

“Manchester United could definitely do with Ramsdale but I think their priorities lie elsewhere.”

Onana has come under fire since completing his £47m move to Man Utd from Serie A giants Inter Milan in the summer.

The Cameroon international has made several big mistakes and journalist Dean Jones called him a “clown figure in goal”. Former Spurs goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has argued that he is “good enough” for Man Utd, though.

“Yeah (I am surprised with Onana’s performances), because he performed well in the Champions League. To be honest, I’m surprised because of his quality,” Gomes told talkSPORT.

“To come to England as a goalkeeper is not easy. It is a different thing.

“He is good enough (for Man United). But he needs to perform the way he was performing at Inter Milan.”

United boss Erik ten Hag told reporters on Thursday that Onana will be available for Monday’s FA Cup third round tie against Wigan Athletic before he heads to the African Cup of Nations.

“We’re talking with the Cameroon federation,” Ten Hag told reporters. “It was an issue during the talks with Andre when he came in here. It’s constructive. We will see. I don’t know yet (for Spurs) but he will be here for the game against Wigan.”