Arsenal star ‘favours’ exit as Turkish giants have no intention of ‘missing out’ after Arteta gives verdict

According to reports, Italy international Jorginho is ‘favouring’ a move away from Arsenal ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Jorginho completed a shock move to Arsenal during the winter transfer window earlier this year.

The Gunners paid around £12m to snatch him from Chelsea after they failed to tempt Brighton into selling Moises Caicedo.

The veteran midfielder impressed for Arsenal during last season’s run-in but he has barely featured for the London outfit at the start of this campaign.

Jorginho started in Arsenal’s victory over Brentford in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night after being restricted to just four substitute appearances in the Premier League.

He was linked with a move to Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce in the summer but his agent – Joao Santos – insisted that the midfielder is “happy” where he is.

“He will stay at Arsenal. He is happy to be in England. Let’s move on.”

When asked whether any other clubs apart from Fenerbahce had made an approach, Santos added: “Some rumours, for example from Saudi Arabia. Someone called me, but nothing concrete. Jorginho is also appreciated in Spain, he’s an important player. He will stay at Arsenal.”

Despite this, Jorginho is still being linked with a move to Fenerbahce and it was claimed earlier this week that his exit is ‘getting closer’ as Mikel Arteta has ‘opened the exit door’.

Sport Italia are now reporting that Jorginho is ‘not at the centre’ of Arteta’s plans so he is ‘favouring’ a transfer elsewhere ahead of January.

It is noted that a transfer ‘could even take place in January’ and Fenerbahce ‘want to get back into the game so as not to miss out on the purchase’ after they ‘tried to sign him in the summer’.

While he was away with England for international duty, Arsenal newbie Declan Rice revealed that he has been trying to “take bits from Jorginho’s game”.

“The one that surprised me so much, well not surprise me as I knew he was such a good player anyway, but playing with him everyday in training and seeing how he is because he’s not the biggest is Jorginho.

“He is like, his brain, the way it works as a holding midfielder – I have just been trying to pick up little things off of him because he is always in position, he always knows when to pass, always creates time for himself – he is an outstanding trainer and I’ve been trying to take bits from his game as well.

