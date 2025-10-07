According to reports, an Arsenal star has ‘finalised an improved deal’, while another Gunners player has revealed his verdict on a transfer.

Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta has been very busy since replacing former club chief Edu, as he struck deals for various top transfer targets in the summer.

Berta contributed to the Gunners spending around £250m on signings in the summer, with head coach Mikel Arteta provided with a stacked squad with quality options in every position.

And since the summer transfer window has closed, Arsenal chiefs have turned their attention to securing the futures of several top stars.

Their priority has been to extend William Saliba and Bukayo Saka’s contracts beyond 2027 as they have attracted interest from elite European clubs, and talks with the two players have been successful.

Last month, a report revealed Arsenal have fended off competition from Real Madrid to keep Saliba, while it has also emerged that Saka is set to extend his contract too.

Now, Arsenal have turned their attention to other players, including Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

Timber has emerged as their preferred right-back this season after Bayern Munich reportedly considered a bold move for the Dutchman in the summer, while BBC Sport are reporting that Arsenal have ‘rewarded Raya with an improved deal’.

The Gunners are said to have given Raya ‘an improved contract to underline his status as one of Mikel Arteta’s key players’ via a ‘pay rise’ to take his salary beyond £100,000 per week, though no more years have been added to the deal.



The report added:

‘His contract currently expires in 2028 – but sources have indicated there is an option to extend the deal. ‘In a similar agreement, Leandro Trossard penned terms on an improved deal earlier this summer without extending the length of his contract, that expires in 2027.’

Regarding Trossard, he has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League and elsewhere in recent months, though he has returned to Arsenal’s starting XI in recent matches and has confirmed that he remains committed to the club.

He explained: “I’ve had some good weeks, both individually and with Arsenal.

“I’m finally a fit footballer again, a player in top form. I’m very happy about that. I feel very good at Arsenal”

On the exit speculation, he added: “There are always such rumours. But leaving was never really an option. I feel very good at Arsenal.

“At the start of the season I struggled a bit with an injury. I think the rumours came from the lack of minutes. But in the last few weeks, I’ve played a lot, done my job and I feel good about it.”

