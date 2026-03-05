Arsenal star Piero Hincapie responded in glorious anger-inducing fashion when Fabian Hurzeler told him to ‘f***ing play football’ in Brighton’s defeat to the Gunners on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka’s early deflected goal was enough to see Arsenal claim all three points at the Amex and stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points after Manchester City drew with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

It was a “tortuous” affair and an exhibition which Hurzeler took great issue with after the game as the Brighton boss hit out at the Gunners’ time-wasting and questioned whether there was any joy to be had from the spectacle after Arne Slot revealed his similar gripes ahead of Liverpool’s tiki-taka defeat to rock-bottom Wolves on Wednesday.

“If I asked everyone in this room did they enjoy this football game, I’m sure maybe one raises his arm because he’s a big Arsenal fan, besides that, no chance,” Hurzeler insisted.

“There was only one team that tried to play football today. I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way.”

It was a reaction so conceited that we’re now all Arsenal fans, and Mikel Arteta’s response ensured that despite railing against his football and the set piece-ificiation of the Premier League he’s played a major role in this season and last, we’re firmly on his side vs self-satisfied Hurzeler.

When asked about Hurzeler’s comments, Arteta replied: “What a surprise.”

Asked if he wanted to elaborate on his response, Arteta added: “No. You just go back to the previous games and you’ll find a lot of comments like this always.

“I love my players. That’s the highlight. I love my players, we love our players and I love the way we compete.”

Asked if he cares what another manager says about him, Arteta replied: “Care? Yeah. Depends… and the comments, and the purpose of that.”

Hurzeler also expressed his frustration at what he insists was clear time-wasting from Arsenal at the Amex, asking the journalists in his post-match press conference “do you ever see in a Premier League game the goalkeeper going down three times?”

The young boss also hit out at Hincapie during the game for what he believed to be delaying tactics, approaching the full-back and handing him the ball for a throw-in and advising him to “f***ing play football”, according to Express.

Hincapie issued a wonderful rage-baiting response, smiling and putting his finger to his lips in a shushing mime. No notes, Piero. Perfect.

