Arsenal and Germany forward Kai Havertz has hit back at Gary Lineker making a prediction about their World Cup chances.

Havertz and Germany have been uninspiring at this summer’s World Cup, though they have progressed to the knockout stages of the competition.

Germany finished top of Group E with six points, though they were level on points with the Ivory Coast but had a better goal difference.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have an easy touch in the World Cup round of 32, with a game against Paraguay on Tuesday night coming before a quarter-final against France.

France are one of the favourites to win the World Cup and they should have enough to beat Germany in the next round if they get that far.

And Lineker does not think France will have “any trouble” against Germany in the next round.

“I think that this is one of the weakest Germany sides I’ve ever seen,” Lineker told French outlet L’Equipe.

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“France should reach the quarter-finals without any trouble. Germany are living off their past.

“Just remember that they didn’t even make it out of the group stage at the last two World Cups. So I think you can all sleep easy.”

“I’m not interested in that at all…”

In response, Havertz has insisted that he and his teammates will not be deterred by Lineker and other critics this summer.

“Everyone can have their own opinion. I have no problem with that,” Havertz said.

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“I didn’t even read what he said. At a tournament like this, a lot of people start talking about you. I don’t think anyone is really listening to that.

“We already have many pundits in our country. And if people from other countries start talking as well, then that’s enough at some point.

“It’s easy for people to criticise from outside. I’m not interested in that at all.”

Havertz has also hit back at suggestions that he should be dropped by Julian Nagelsmann and be replaced by Deniz Undav.

“We talk a lot about what can work better and what we need to improve,” Havertz added.

“The three of us [himself, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala] know ourselves that we haven’t fully shown what we’re capable of up front yet. We have to take responsibility for that.

“It takes a bit of time because everyone comes from their clubs to the national team and you have to get used to your teammates. When you are in a major tournament, people talk [but] I don’t care what people say, we are focused on ourselves.”

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