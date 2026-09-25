Arsenal forward Kai Havertz faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury during Germany’s 1-1 draw against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Havertz has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers at the start of this campaign, with the forward cementing himself as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

Therefore, Arsenal will be concerned after Havertz was forced off with an injury during Germany’s 1-1 stalemate against the Netherlands on Thursday night.

Havertz started the match but was forced off after 30 minutes, following a rough challenge from Quinten Timber, who was booked for the foul.

READ: Premier League strugglers delighted to see the international break: Gyokeres, Wirtz



The Arsenal star is said to have picked up a knee injury, while Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala missed the game completely after picking up a knock in the warm-up.

Speaking post-match, Germany boss Jurgen Klopp commented on the two players and admitted that they are likely to be unavailable for the remainder of this international break.

“I hope it’s nothing serious…”

However, Klopp has also noted that he “hopes” that the injuries for Havertz and Musiala are “nothing serious”.

“Both are currently undergoing an MRI,” Klopp said on RTL.

READ MORE: £86m Brazilian reaches decision on joining Arsenal amid offer as transfer date is set



“I hope we get the diagnosis [on Thursday] evening.

“But of course, this isn’t great. I hope it’s nothing serious. The lads are probably out for us. But hopefully, they’ll be back in action relatively quickly.”

With Havertz’s injury, Arsenal may be forced to turn to Gyokeres, and former player Emmanuel Petit thinks he could still have a big role to play this season.

“Arsenal will have to hope that Kai Havertz does not get injured but this is not the end for Viktor Gyokeres because he is a warrior. He’s got his own qualities,” Petit told Boyle Sports.

“We know Arsenal wanted another striker to come in this summer and Havertz won’t play every game so Gyokeres will have opportunities to prove his worth and stay at Arsenal.”

Petit added: “Julian Alvarez is the striker Arsenal need.

“Why? Because he knows the Premier League. He’s such a talented player. He has great movement, great technical skills, and he would perfectly fit the DNA of this Arsenal team in how he plays one touch football. I really like everything about him as a player.

“But obviously he wants Barcelona, and if he didn’t leave Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, do you really think he’s going to leave that club during the winter transfer window? I wouldn’t be so sure about that.”

READ NEXT: Premier League manager rankings: Is Michael Carrick doing an even worse job than Roberto De Zerbi?

