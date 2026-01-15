Jamie Redknapp picked out one of Viktor Gyokeres’ teammates as a “major problem” for the Arsenal striker after his goal in the 3-2 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

Ben White and Martin Zubimendi also scored for the Gunners in Liam Rosenior’s first home game as Chelsea boss, while substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a brace to give the Blues some hope of turning the game around at the Emirates in the second leg at the start of February.

Gyokeres’ tap in after Robert Sanchez’s goalkeeping blunder was only his second goal since November 1 and the £64m summer signing has been roundly criticised for his lack of contributions of late.

And while Redknapp believes this was a much-improved display from the Swede, the Sky Sports pundit claimed after the game that Bukayo Saka is using him a “major problem”.

Gyokeres raised his arms in disappointment when Saka failed to find him in the box shortly before White’s low cross squeezed through Sanchez’s grasp and into the striker’s path in the six yard box.

“This was a good night for Viktor Gyokeres,’ Redknapp said on Sky Sports. “An exceptional night.”

“A lot of the time, the crosses he would’ve been getting predominantly [At Sporting] would’ve been from a right-footed right wing-back and a left-footed left wing-back.

“When he plays for Arsenal, the major problem is Bukayo Saka plays on the right and he’s left-footed. So, when Bukayo gets into that position, instead of firing it across the face of goal, he wants to chop back.

“That’s where the frustration comes from.”

Reflecting on the Arsenal performance after the game, Gyokeres said: “I think it was a tough game. We defended well.

“They were, as always, dangerous when they have counter-attacks, but I think we defended well. Unfortunate to have conceded two but offensively we scored three, so happy with that.

“It’s still a second leg but of course it’s good to come away with a win and advantage for the second leg, but we still have to do a good performance in the second match.”

On scoring for only the second time since the start of November, ex-Sporting striker Gyokeres added: “That’s what I need to do and I can do it more often. We won today and we keep going.”

Despite the win and his goal, Gyokeres cut a downbeat figure in that post-match interview, which surprised former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“I would have loved to have seen him a little bit happier,” Hasselbaink said of Gyokeres on Sky Sports.

“Yes, they could have done so much better and that’s what they expect. But on the other hand you’re at Chelsea, you are at Stamford Bridge, it’s not an easy place to come.

“You have won and you have scored… you might not think you’ve done enough and want to do it more but you need to enjoy this moment.”