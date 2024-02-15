According to reports, Barcelona have identified Arsenal standout Gabriel Martinelli as one of their main targets ahead of the summer.

Significant changes are in the process of being made at Barcelona. It was recently confirmed that club legend and current head coach Xavi will be leaving the Spanish giants at the end of this season.

Under him, they won La Liga last season but they are currently ten points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi and former Germany boss Hansi Flick are understood to be among their manager targets.

Earlier this week, Barcelona director (and former Chelsea midfielder) Deco admitted “a radical change is needed” and he ruled out appointing Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp.

“A radical change is needed,” Deco said during an interview with Spanish newspaper Nascer Do Sol.

“There is a method that is finished. The president is with me. We need to find someone who breaks up with the past and moves towards a new model.”

Regarding Klopp, he added: “Klopp? He says he wants to take a break from coaching for a while.”

Now according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via AS), Deco is ‘already preparing Barcelona’s wish list for next summer and the highest priority positions to cover are an attacker and a midfielder’.

Arsenal star Martinelli and reported Man Utd target Kaoru Mitoma are among Barcelona’s favourite options. The report adds.

‘According to the Barcelona media, for the winger position, they like Mitoma, Martinelli, and Kvaratskhelia. The Japanese, the most affordable considering how valued the Brazilian and the Georgian are today. ‘For the midfield position, they like Onana , Everton’s Belgian pivot, and Aleix García , who has already declared his love for FC Barcelona on different occasions this season.’

Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are arguably Arsenal’s two most important players so Mikel Arteta and Edu will be desperate to keep them long-term.

