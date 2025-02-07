Arsenal defender William Saliba could reportedly become the ‘most expensive defender in history’ after being identified as the ‘absolute priority’ at Real Madrid.

Saliba has grown into one of the very best defenders in the world. Three seasons ago, despite being a Gunner, he was not yet deemed good enough to be a first-team player, and was instead loaned out to Marseille.

But after more than 100 Arsenal appearances, helping them to second in the Premier League twice as a vital member of the side, Saliba has Real Madrid sniffing around him.

Links between the Frenchman and the La Liga giants have swirled for a while, and as per RMC Sport, he is now the ‘absolute priority’ with the defence important for the club to improve.

It is believed that Arsenal would not open the door to the sale of one of their best players, and would demand a ‘dissuasive price’ from Real.

Indeed, the report states that in the event of his sale, Saliba is likely to become ‘the most expensive defender in history’.

That title is currently held by Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol, who cost approximately £78million when he headed to the Etihad in 2023.

Harry Maguire is the next-most expensive defender in history, with his transfer to Manchester United. As such, unlike their Premier League rivals, Arsenal could be the side gaining a huge sum, rather than shelling it.

It is not clear exactly what that fee would be, but a transfer of one of the world’s best players between two of the world’s best teams, which has already been touted as a world-record one, is likely to be a large one.

The report also mentions interest in Erling Haaland from Real, but his long-term contract with City is said to have dampened hopes of that transfer.

That said, it’s believed there’s a clause in which City would have to sell him for a certain fee if they miss out on Champions League football for next season – they are currently fifth in the Premier League, which is likely to be enough this season if they stay there.

