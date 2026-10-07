Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly has been told he’s “too good” to sit on the bench at the club, while Manchester United are still believed to be admirers of the versatile youngster.

Gunners star Lewis-Skelly, 20, played the full 90 minutes as England beat Czechia 3-0 on Tuesday night. He earned praise from former Three Lions full-back Micah Richards for his performance in the victory.

Richards said on The Rest Is Football: “Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of my favourite players.

“Technically he’s very good, he’s strong and fast, he has football intelligence and he’s still so young as well.

“I remember his performance against Real Madrid a couple of seasons ago [in the quarter-finals of the Champions League] and I hadn’t seen anything quite like it from someone that young.

“Obviously Riccardo Calafiori has been playing left-back for Arsenal and they’ve brought in Bruno Guimaraes to the midfield on top of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

“But Lewis-Skelly is too good to be on the bench. He’s one of the best young players I’ve seen at his age and that’s not an exaggeration. He’s unbelievable, such a delight.”

The 20-year-old spent the majority of Arsenal‘s title-winning Premier League season last term watching from the bench. He played 20 times, with only five games coming from the start.

This season, Lewis-Skelly has started four out of five games in the league, but was subbed off at half-time of the victory over Sunderland in the fourth of those, before sitting on the bench for the entirety of the 3-0 loss to Brighton, with Bruno Guimaraes replacing him in the starting XI.

Myles Lewis-Skelly remains on Man Utd radar

Lewis-Skelly’s situation will be of interest to Manchester United, who were linked in the summer and, per Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan, remain keen on the Arsenal man.

Khan said on the Transfer Talk Podcast: “I wouldn’t discount Myles Lewis-Skelly, even before the summer, he was someone they really like.

“It was a situation they monitored throughout last season, and there was as feeling going into the summer, could he be one Arsenal cash in on?

“I don’t think anyone expected him to start the Champions League final in midfield. I think it surprised everyone when Mikel Arteta said he’s been training for six months as a midfielder.

“I think how important he became for that Arsenal team probably surprised everyone.

“Over the summer it was quite interesting. Arsenal say there was no such suggestion, he was never for sale, but, we saw Gabriel Martinelli, they were open to one big sale in the summer.

“Bruno Guimaraes’ injury in the Community Shield made for certain Lewis-Skelly was not for sale, purely from a numbers point of view.

“But he is someone Manchester United do really admire, they have admired for a long time. There’s a lot of talk around Lewis Hall but all I’m saying is I think Lewis-Skelly’s situation next summer, depending on how much he plays this season, I would keep an eye on it.”

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