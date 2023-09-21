Arsenal star ‘never hits back’ despite criticism as Arteta lauds display vs PSV

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus insists he takes criticism in his stride after he scored on his first start for the Gunners this season against PSV Eindhoven.

The Brazil international missed the first two games of the season due to injury and was eased back into action by Mikel Arteta with three substitute appearances in the Premier League.

And he looked back to his best in Arsenal’s 4-0 win at the Emirates on Wednesday, scoring a fine goal in the process.

Despite that strike taking his Champions League tally to 21, Jesus has faced criticism or his displays, but insists he “never hits back” and focuses on his football.

He told TNT Sports: “Man, it’s actually difficult for me to talk about this. Some criticisms, obviously, I take in stride. I’m cool, I try to understand. Some I think don’t make sense, others I put in my head and accept in a good way. I’ve never hit back, I’ll never hit back. Just like praise too,” said Gabriel Jesus.

“Well, I’ve been working, man. I’ve been working, I’ve been doing my thing. I’m very happy and very blessed by God for the talent he gave me. Even more so for the health of being able to run, being able to do what I love. What I can control are my actions. So I’m happy to always be available in the game I play and be able to demonstrate it on the field.”

After the game, Arteta hailed the impact of the 26-year-old, insisting the Gunners “need him” to challenge for the big trophies this season.

“Essential, different and we need to connect him. He was out for a long time due to injury, then he came back, then he was injured again. But we need him. See what he generated in the match, the energy he has, the experience he has, the goal he scored. He could have done two or three. We need him,” Arteta said.