Ethan Nwaneri is ‘not close’ to agreeing a new long-term contract at Arsenal as the ‘primary reason’ for his doubts have been revealed amid significant transfer interest from several big clubs.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season for the Gunners, contributing nine goals and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

He stepped in admirably for Bukayo Saka when the right winger was out through injury and ha earned widespread praise for his displays this term.

The Arsenal bosses have been working to get Nwaneri to commit his future to the club, offering him improved terms after he turned 18 in March, but despite being ‘confident a new long-term deal would be signed and sealed way before now’, TBR Football has revealed that ‘he is some way from putting pen to paper’.

It’s claimed ‘his long-term future is far from certain’ as he and his camp ‘have concerns about Arsenal’s plans for his immediate future and that is the primary reason that a new deal has not been agreed’ amid reports that the sporting director Andrea Berta wants to sign two new forward this summer.

Having only started ten league games this term, Nwaneri is worried the new arrivals will see him pushed further down the pecking order at Arsenal.

The report adds:

‘We can confirm that Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all aware of Nwaneri’s possible issues, but we also understand there is very strong interest on the continent. ‘Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Barcelona are among those who would love to get their hands on one of English football’s brightest prospects. ‘Arsenal, for their part, insist that talks are ongoing and they are confident they can forge ahead and agree a new deal.’

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is a big fan of Nwaneri and has backed the teenager to “put pressure” on both Saka and captain Martin Odegaard for a place in the team.

“Oh, goodness me, wow. Do you know what, we saw a lot of him very early because we had to because of all of the injuries they’ve had. He has a stature off the field already at his age, if you see him, he has a good presence in sort of an arrogant way,” Walcott said.

“He’s good with people, but on the field he expresses everything that his gifts allow him to. I feel like at some point he will be putting pressure on my boy Bukayo and particularly Odegaard.

“He can operate in a lot of positions, but he can play in that left of 10. It’s exciting because having these players will bring the best out of everyone.”