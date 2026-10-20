Arsenal star now ‘serious’ on leaving as £60m signing in ‘fight to save career’ – ‘he isn’t the answer’

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly ‘frustrated’ with the Premier League giants and is giving ‘serious thought’ to leaving.

The striker joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon during the 2025 summer transfer window for around £55m plus add-ons.

Gyokeres was signed to fix Arsenal’s striker department after he scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting Lisbon, but he has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates.

The Sweden international scored 21 goals in all competitions during his debut season, but he often struggled against stronger opposition and has slipped in the pecking order at the start of this campaign.

Gyokeres has struggled when he’s been given minutes this season, while Kai Havertz has been one of Arsenal’s best players as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker.

This has fuelled reports that Gyokeres could leave Arsenal in January or next summer, and a new report from Football Insider claims he is considering his future.

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It is claimed that Gyokeres will now give ‘serious thought’ to leaving Arsenal because he is ‘frustrated’ at how the start to the season has gone for him.

The report explains:

‘The Gunners will not allow the 28-year-old out the door during the upcoming January window, with Mikel Arteta lacking the necessary time to secure the replacement he would desire. ‘Sources say that Gyokeres will “consider his options” at the end of the season, if his level of involvement doesn’t improve between now and then.’

Eberechi Eze facing uncertain future at Arsenal

Attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, who joined Arsenal for £60m in 2025, is also facing an uncertain future at the Emirates.

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Following a string of uninspiring performances, journalist Graeme Bailey has told our colleagues at TEAMtalk that Eze is ‘facing a fight to save his Arsenal career’.

It is said that head coach Mikel Arteta has concerns that there is no route for Eze to start either at left-wing or attacking midfield.

Bailey explained: “The problem is that there is a position up for grabs at Arsenal – on the left.

“Everyone knows it, Arsenal do, and so does Eze. They also know he isn’t the answer.”

Bailey added: “Despite arriving in a deal that is pushing towards £70million, he is clearly not seen as the solution, even in the short term, although all along we were told that he was signed as a 10, an attacking midfielder and not really a left-sided option.”

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