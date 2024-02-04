Arsenal star Odegaard slammed by Carragher for post-match antics – ‘Get down the tunnel!’

Jamie Carragher wasn’t a fan of Martin Odegaard’s antics after his Arsenal side beat Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to two points with a dominant display, as sloppy errors from Jurgen Klopp’s side gifted them a thoroughly deserved win.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard secured the three points as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson had an evening to forget.

“Arsenal deserved the win, Liverpool were so far off,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “They played poorly, it’s not something we’ve seen of them of late. They’ve got three or four matches until they play Manchester City – that’ll be a massive test of their nerve now.”

Captain Odegaard celebrated the win in a novel way, grabbing a camera from club photographer Stuart MacFarlane and taking photos of the fans as they celebrated wildly.

When watching footage of Odegaard acting as a cameraman Carragher added: “Just get down the tunnel! You’ve won a big game, you’ve got the three points, you’re back in the title race, just get down the tunnel. I’m being serious, honestly.”

But it was a huge win for Arsenal, essentially keeping them in the title race, and Declan Rice insists it was the sort of result the players will have “dreamed” about as kids.

“We knew the importance of the game today,” Rice told Sky Sports. “The gap would have become either bigger or smaller and the only focus today was to win and get three points.

“The training leading up to the weekend has been really positive and that transmits on to the pitch and you could feel that today.

“When you’re competing for titles every game is so important. We’ve slipped up in some games of late but today there was a real importance about the game and to do it the way we did, these are the moments we live for.

“As kids we dream about these moments and we’re really happy today.”

MAILBOX: Liverpool legend Klopp is not a ‘great’ of the game and there’s more empty seats at Arsenal than Man City