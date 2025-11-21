Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri could be set to leave the club on loan in January, with the Gunners reportedly ‘open’ to the exit of the teenager who “has to play” football.

Nwaneri made 26 Premier League appearances last term in a breakthrough season, coring four goals as he covered for the injured Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

He was handed a long-term contract in the summer as a result but the teenager has found game time rather more difficult to come by this season after Arsenal added Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke to compete with him in those forward positions, while 15-year-old Max Dowman is also rivalling him for a spot in the side.

The Daily Mail claimed earlier this week that Arsenal are ‘open’ to his loan exit in January and will ‘offer the opportunity’ to leave if the right proposal arrives.

And Arsenal title winner Lauren told Metro he thinks a move would be best for both parties.

He said: “First of all, youngsters have to play to able to develop and improve his qualities.

“We know about his qualities. A young player needs to play if he is to develop. At this moment of time, it’s very difficult for him to pop up into the team because there a top player now.

“There are more good players in the last third so for him it’s more difficult, and it’s the same with Dowman.

“It’s not a bad idea to go on loan and then to play the games that you need to develop. Maybe he might come back. It’s not the end of the world.

“I believe it could be a good option for a youngster to move along and then come back later on.”

Arsenal were dealt a significant blow over the international break as star centre-back Gabriel picked up an injury which could keep him out until the new year.

And despite Arteta having plenty of quality in reserve, with either Cristhian Mosquera or Piero Hincapie set to take his spot in the side, Lauren sees Gabriel’s absence as a “big worry”.

“It’s a big worry. The fact that those two, Gabriel and Saliba, have been outstanding,” he added. “The level of understanding between them, the level of connection between them on set pieces for the team.

“I always like, in the back line, the two centre-backs to have one who has more on the technical point of view, and the other one has to be more aggressive.

“But those two players have those combinations by themselves. They are aggressive in their approach. They are very good with the ball. The technical ability of both of them, they have those qualities.

“Over the year, the most difficult thing is to be consistent during games, and those players are consistent during games, during 90 minutes, and every single year.”