Arsenal star Ben White could have played his last game for the club after being ruled out for the remainder of this campaign.

The 2025/26 campaign could prove to be one of the best in Arsenal‘s history as they are three wins away from lifting the Premier League and Champions League, but it has been a frustrating season for White.

England international White has been behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order for most of this season, and he has arguably not taken his chance to re-establish himself while the Dutchman has been injured.

Now, White has been ruled out for the rest of this campaign after being forced off with a knee injury during Sunday’s 1-0 win against West Ham.

A statement on Arsenal’s Monday read: ‘Further to Sunday’s match at West Ham United, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that Ben White has sustained a significant medial knee ligament injury, which will rule him out for the remainder of this season.

‘Our medical team are now managing Ben’s recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting the aim of Ben being ready for the start of our pre-season preparations.’

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has stated that White could also be unavailable for this summer’s World Cup.

“Ben White will be OUT of Champions League final and missing upcoming games for Arsenal until end of the season,” Romano said on X.

“Knee injury will keep White out and more tests will confirm if he can be in World Cup squad or not. Get well soon!”

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“All depends on what’s happening for him at Arsenal…”

Therefore, White could have played his last game for Arsenal, with the versatile defender among a host of players linked with exits ahead of the summer.

The Gunners are expected to offload a couple of valuable assets to balance the books in the summer, with Football Insider and ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claiming that White will ‘hold talks with Mikel Arteta’ over a potential move to Everton.

But Brown suspects White will decide to remain at Arsenal as long as he ‘receives assurances about his playing time’ heading into next season.

“It’s a difficult one with Ben White,” Brown told Football Insider.

“If Arsenal win the Premier League title, as I believe they will, and the Champions League as well, why would he want to leave being a part of that squad?

“The only possible reason is if he thinks he’s not going to get much playing time.

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“He’s been back in the side recently when Timber has been injured, but when he comes back, will he drop back down to being a rotation option again?

“That’s something he will have to speak to Mikel Arteta about to seek some assurances, because Arsenal are going to need to have a big squad.

“If he’s going to part of that squad, then I find it difficult to imagine him leaving Arsenal.

“But if he’s going to be playing a bit-part role there and wants to move on, Everton would be a very good destination for him and he would fit in well.

“Whether he could move to Everton all depends on what’s happening for him at Arsenal.”