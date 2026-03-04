“There’s every chance” Myles Lewis-Skelly will leave Arsenal this summer and although he’s apparently “not good enough” for the Gunners, the 19-year-old is of interest to Real Madrid.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a hugely impressive breakthrough season last term, making 39 appearances in all competitions which saw him rewarded with six England caps and a new long-term contract which is set to keep him at the Emirates until 2030.

But the 19-year-old’s minutes have been limited this term after falling behind both Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie in the left-back pecking order under Mikel Arteta, and former Arsenal striker Alan Smith wouldn’t be surprised if he’s sold in the summer as he revealed where he would like to see Lewis-Skelly play for him to realise his potential.

“It’s been a really difficult season for Myles Lewis-Skelly, hasn’t it? He’s behind two players, really, for the left-back slot,” Smith told BestBettingSites.

“If he did get a chance, I’d quite like to see him in midfield. That’s his position. Just see how he fares there. He’s not the best of defenders, so it suits him better in midfield. He’s really creative.

“I think it’ll probably be a shop window for him. I think there’s every chance he might leave in the summer. We’ll see on that.”

It’s the second time Smith has tipped Lewis-Skelly to leave his boyhood club after the pundit claimed in January that the teenager isn’t good enough at the back.

“He is just not good enough defensively,” Smith said.

“He’s been brought up as a midfielder, and when he’s had 1v1s, he has struggled, for example, when Frimpong was up against him in the Liverpool game, because he’s not the quickest either, and he’s not a natural defender.

“He’s got three players in front of him who can all defend better. So, looking forward to the summer, I think it might be a case of selling him, for PSR and all that, being a youth team player, it’s pure profit.

“So, unfortunately, I think he might have to leave the club.”

And Real Madrid are his willing suitors according to a report in Spain which claims Los Blancos are ‘determined’ to secure his services.

The report claims Lewis-Skelly is valued at around 60 million euros (£52m) and Real Madrid are ‘aiming’ to sign him as he is the ‘new gem’ on president Florentino Perez’s ‘radar’.

The report added: