One Arsenal player has been told that he “rattled” forward Erling Haaland during their 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

Haaland was clearly pumped up for this match as his early rough challenge on William Saliba was one of five examples of him being the game’s sh*thouse.

The Man City striker made a great start to the game as he opened the scoring for the hosts after he was set up by summer singing Savinho.

Goals from Arsenal pair Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes turned the game around before the break, but Leandro Trossard was rightly sent off in stoppage time for two bookable offences.

Arsenal frustrated Man City for most of the second half as they had no interest in attacking. Pep Guardiola’s side appeared to run out of ideas by the end of the half, but John Stones netted a last-gasp equaliser for the hosts in the entertaining 2-2 stalemate.

Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown has explained why he thinks Arsenal defender Gabriel “rattled” Haaland on Sunday.

“I think Gabriel rattled Erling Haaland a little bit the other day,” Brown said.

READ: Arsenal legend wears APPROPRIATE CLOTHING as Harry Potter nemesis spotted in unlikely place



“You could see there were a few little squabbles between the pair, and I think that means that Haaland knew that he was having a tough game against Gabriel, even though he scored.

“He’d probably lap it up if he was having a good game so you can tell that he must have got to him throughout the match.

“It can be easy to lose your head a bit at times. It was a big game between the two best sides in the league and I reckon it’ll be those two at the top again.

“Manchester City scored that late goal but they’ll still be disappointed with drawing the game – it was a chance for them to pull away a little bit. You could see it was a very physical game so it’s no surprise things spilled over a little bit between the players.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Jamie Carragher reveals how ‘cheating’ Arsenal have exploited one rule to their advantage

👉 Arsenal’s dark arts hypocrisy, and are conspiracy theories really so crazy?

👉 How Haaland exposed a recent flaw in live TV football – and also how we can blame VAR

Brown also reckons Gabriel and Saliba are “the best centre-back partnership in the Premier League”.

“Gabriel and William Saliba are the best centre-back partnership in the Premier League, by far,” Brown added.

“Arsenal finishing in the league where they have in the past couple of seasons has largely been down to them. They’re strong, quick and aggressive– you wouldn’t want to play against them.

“I remember when they first came into the side a couple of seasons ago and everyone could tell they were good, but it was also about whether they could settle down in the Premier League – and they’ve definitely done that. They’ve really stamped their authority on the league.

“Whether they’re the best in the world is a different question. If they start to win big trophies then maybe people can start saying that. You can’t really compare them to other partnerships who have lifted titles and done it all, so we need to wait and see what they can achieve first.”