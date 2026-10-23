Arsenal star reaches decision on joining Real Madrid ‘ASAP’ as ‘key’ condition for transfer revealed

According to reports, Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi wants to join Spanish giants Real Madrid ‘as soon as possible’.

The Spain international joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer 2025 transfer window for around £60m.

This was considered a major coup after Liverpool and Real Madrid previously targeted the talented midfielder, and he made a brilliant start to life at Arsenal.

However, Zubimendi seemed to run out of steam towards the end of last season and was replaced in the first XI by Myles Lewis-Skelly, and he has not recovered from this setback.

So far this season, 27-year-old Zubimendi has only been a bit-part player for Arsenal, playing 197 minutes in his eight appearances across all competitions.

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And this has fuelled reports linking Zubimendi with a potential exit from Arsenal over the past few months, and Real Madrid have been mooted as a possible destination.

Martin Zubimendi reaches decision on joining Real Madrid

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims Zubimendi ‘hopes his agents’ will secure him a move to Real Madrid, with the player keen for this deal to go through ‘as soon as possible’.

However, this transfer depends on several factors, with Arsenal ‘holding the key’.

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The report explains:

‘For that possibility to move forward, his representatives would first have to confirm whether Real Madrid has concrete interest. Then Arsenal’s position would come into play, as they retain the ability to decide his future. ‘A lack of playing time might prompt the player to explore other options, but it doesn’t obligate the club to accept a departure. It would also be necessary to determine whether the move could be structured as a transfer or through some other means.’

However, European football expert Andy Brassell recently warned Arsenal against selling Zubimendi.

“I think he could still be a success in the Premier League,” Brassell told talkSPORT.

“I think with the amount of games that Arsenal are still hoping to play this coming season and the amount of games you’d expect Arsenal to play in this coming season, they shouldn’t be ushering him out the door.

“They should be holding on to him because we’ve seen that he’s a top-level player.

“He’s a trusted Rodri replacement for the national team. He’s done that well in successive finals in Euro 2024 and in World Cup 2026.

“So I think it would be very short-sighted, especially when you look at the physical condition that Declan Rice finished the World Cup in. I think it’d be really short-sighted for Arsenal to get rid of him now.”

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