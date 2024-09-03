Arsenal star reveals early season contribution he is ‘super proud and happy’ about

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has put his outstanding save to deny Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins down to years of training.

Raya pulled off what will probably go down as the save of the season against the Villans on matchday two in the Premier League.

Arsenal won the match 2-0 but they easily could have lost with Watkins missing a sitter in the first half and then being denied by an expert reflex save by the Spanish shot-stopper.

His super stop came following a deflected Amadou Onana shot which hit the bar and landed straight to Watkins to score into a gaping goal.

It was destined to be a goal but Raya leaped up like a cat to palm the England striker’s diving header away, leaving the Aston Villa players and fans shellshocked.

Raya was asked about the save during an interview while on international duty with Spain and played it down, insisting it is something he trains very often.

“Well, the truth is that it’s a stop that is very repetitive in all the years I’ve been a footballer in training,” Raya said.

“When we train, we do many actions such as throwing yourself, getting up and going to another ball. But the context is different.

“The context is in a match, and you try to replicate it there. And the truth is that I’m super happy to have been able to do that stop since at the time of the match we were 0-0 and if they had scored, it would have been very complicated, especially against Aston Villa away from home.

“So, I’m super proud and super happy to be able to help the team in those actions.”

Espanyol lift lid on failed Arsenal transfer

There was movement in the goalkeeper department at Arsenal on deadline day, with Mikel Arteta bringing in Neto on loan from Bournemouth following Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Southampton.

The Gunners initially targeted Espanyol ‘keeper Joan Garcia and were reportedly willing to pay around £20million, including add-ons, for the Spaniard.

The La Liga side told Arsenal to pay Garcia’s £25.2m release clause and Arteta’s side swiftly moved on to Neto, landing him for the season despite being cup-tied for the Carabao Cup.

Speaking this week, Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza said he is pleased to have kept hold of the promising goalkeeper.

“There have been movements,” Garagarza said. “We have had to work hard. There have been conversations, situations to work through. Situations to handle.

“We are dealing with a great goalkeeper, but we are also dealing with a great person. His behaviour, his poise, his harmony and his tone of voice… for me, he’s top 10. That’s what I’ll take from him.”

Meanwhile, Espanyol CEO Mao Ye said: “The president has always prioritised sporting performance over economic performance. We have never pushed for a sale if it has not been in economic conditions close to the clause.

“As far as Joan Garcia is concerned, we think it is the best thing for the club and for him. After a great season, he will be in a better position to assess his professional career.

“In terms of the club’s project, the fact that there are many transfers does not mean that there is no project, this year we have to guarantee our status, to be in the first division, and from there to continue building our assets.”

“But if you want to do that, you don’t have to mortgage your future, committing to players that will mortgage next summer would be the worst thing that could happen to us. All we have done this summer is to guarantee a competitive year without mortgaging the future.”

