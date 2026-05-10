Arsenal star Noni Madueke has revealed why he opted to join the north London side from Premier League rivals Chelsea last summer.

During last summer’s transfer window, Madueke left Chelsea to join Arsenal for around £52m in one of the window’s more surprising deals.

A portion of Arsenal’s supporters were initially against this transfer, but Madueke has proven to be a worthwhile addition and has provided suitable cover in various positions.

Madueke was also right to leave Chelsea for Arsenal because the two clubs have headed in opposing directions this season, with the Gunners currently contesting for two major trophies and the Blues risking a bottom-half finish in the Premier League.

And Madueke has claimed that Arsenal’s trophy chances was the main factor behind his decision to join them last summer.

“I just believed Arsenal were going to win trophies so that’s why I moved,” Madueke said in an interview with Sky Sports.

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“The England boys helped me a lot, I was already close to them so it was great.

“The whole club helped me though, everyone in and around the club was helpful. It’s full of good people and people who want to work hard and achieve something. It was easy in that sense.”

Madueke names the toughest opponent he has faced

In the same interview, Madueke also named the toughest opponent he has faced, and he named Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

“I would probably say Virgil van Dijk,” Madueke responded when asked who has been his toughest opponent.

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“He’s just so big and fast so it’s difficult to get in behind him. I would probably say him, for sure.

“Playing against players like that is good competition, you want to test yourself against the best, that’s the mindset you have to have going into the game.

“It’s football at the highest level so it’s definitely fun to test yourself against those type of players.”

Madueke has also argued that teammate Declan Rice deserves to win the Premier League Player of the Year award this season.

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He said: “Yeah, definitely. I hope he wins it.

“Look at how consistent he’s been this season. Those type of trophies depend on team success as well as individual performances but if we win I’m sure he has a real chance.

“I’ve known him for a few years now and he’s a top, top person and a top player, he’s got a great vibe about him off the pitch and on the pitch he’s obviously a top player and a leader.”