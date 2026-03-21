Arsenal star David Raya has revealed that he previously came “very close” to joining a European giant, but he ultimately chose the Gunners.

The 30-year-old joined Arsenal from Premier League rivals Brentford on an initial loan deal before his move was made permanent for around £27m.

Raya was signed as an upgrade on Aaron Ramsdale and he has massively surpassed expectations at Arsenal, having cemented himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The Spaniard is boosting Arsenal’s push for the Premier League and other trophies this season, and Thierry Henry has backed him to win the Player of the Season award this term.

But Raya’s career trajectory could have gone differently. When asked why he opted to join Arsenal, the goalkeeper revealed that he was “very close” to signing for a different club.

“Just obviously the coach, the philosophy that when they came for me, the project that was there, the club was rising,” Raya said.

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“I just wanted to make a big step in my career coming from Brentford and I think Arsenal was the best team to do it.

“Obviously it was raising such a young squad as well and I think it was the best choice I’ve made to come to this club.

“I was very close to go to another club but obviously everything happened with Arsenal because it was right in between and everything. I was very, very close to going to another club but luckily it didn’t happen and Arsenal in the end made the bid and I came here.”

When asked to name the club he almost joined, Raya replied: “It was Bayern Munich.”

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It remains to be seen whether Raya will start against Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, and pundit Paul Merson has told head coach Mikel Arteta to make a “big decision”.

“Arsenal have that swagger about them,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They know they are good. Eberechi Eze likes playing at Wembley too. He scored in the final and lifted the FA Cup with Crystal Palace at Wembley last season. I think he keeps his place in the starting line-up for this game.

“I have a feeling Mikel Arteta will go with Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres to form the attacking quartet for Arsenal with Eze. Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi will sit behind them in midfield.

“The big decision that Arsenal need to make is whether they go with Kepa Arrizabalaga or David Raya in goal.

“Kepa has been first-choice in the Carabao Cup and I think they should stick with him. It’s only fair because he played well and got you to this stage. But I must admit, Raya is world-class! The saves he made against Everton and Leverkusen, absolutely phenomenal.

“However, if I were the manager, I would still stick to my principles and choose Kepa as the keeper for the final. He’s not let the team down in this competition and deserves to start.”

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