According to reports, Arsenal star Declan Rice had been ‘pondering’ whether Manchester United man Kobbie Mainoo would be called up for the World Cup.

Rice has been named England vice-captain for this summer’s World Cup, and he is set to start alongside Nottingham Forest standout Elliot Anderson in midfield.

Man Utd star Mainoo will provide competition for Rice and Anderson from the bench after earning a spot in the England squad by shining for his boyhood club during the 2025/26 run-in.

During this season, Mainoo came from looking likely to leave Man Utd to reestablishing himself as an integral player, having benefited from Michael Carrick replacing Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo was one of Man Utd’s best performers during the run-in as he helped his side qualify for the Champions League, while Rice was a contender for Player of the Season after winning the Premier League title with Arsenal.

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Earlier this week, a report from The Sun‘s Samuel Luckhurst claimed Rice is ‘sceptical’ about Mainoo’s ability regarding one aspect of the Man Utd player’s game.

The report claimed: Mainoo has occasionally been criticised for his defensive lapses and England midfielder Declan Rice is believed to be sceptical about his productivity off the ball.’

Declan Rice ‘pondering’ Kobbie Mainoo’s England return

This is to be taken with a pinch of salt, especially because Luckhurst has now said in a different article for The Sun that Rice had been ‘pondering’ Mainoo’s return in recent months as he impressed for Man Utd.

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The report claims:

‘DECLAN RICE couldn’t help but wonder where England teammate Kobbie Mainoo has been. ‘A source said Rice was left pondering three months ago whether Mainoo might make it into Thomas Tuchel‘s World Cup squad when he began starting games for United under Michael Carrick.’

England boss Thomas Tuchel has more selection headaches in other positions, including on the wings.

And Alan Shearer has advised Tuchel to leave Arsenal star Noni Madueke out of England’s starting XI even if Bukayo Saka is not fit.

“He’s got the option to play Anthony Gordon or Marcus Rashford on the right-hand side and the other one on the left-hand side, either side of Harry Kane,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football.

“Which would give you the pace and the press and also the ability to sit back and counterattack as well, rather than Madueke.

“That’s perhaps an option I would look at if Saka isn’t fit to start the game.”

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On Cole Palmer’s World Cup ommision, Frank Lampard added: “I don’t know where he [Tuchel] sees him, because he’s played more as a number 10 for Chelsea.

“Whether he thinks on the right he wants that dynamic thing where they go by players. Cole Palmer can go by players, obviously, because he’s got that, but it’s a different style, isn’t it?

“I’m a big fan of Cole Palmer. And I think where the conditions here are, the game is going to slow down a bit, and it could be a bit turgid at times, and with the heat, and he’s a player that can open things up.’

“Nothing fazes him, he’s got no fear.”