Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah has been told “he should go” to West Ham amid reports of £40m being enough to lure the England international away from the Emirates.

Nketiah has been in and our of the team at Arsenal this season, as he has for much of his Gunners career, and has got six goals and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitons, starting 13 games.

But he’s started just one of Arsenal’s last nine Premier League games, and amid consistent calls for Mikel Arteta to add further firepower to his squad – with Ivan Toney among a raft of strikers linked with a January move – West Ham are thought to be keen on a move for the 24-year-old.

Football Insider have claimed that Arsenal ‘could part with’ the striker for a fee of ‘around £40million’, largely because the Gunners are ‘aware they will have to sell players’ in order to fund signings to aid them in the title race.

And given Nketiah has ‘been identified as a saleable asset’ he could be one of the men to make way in order to allow a path for an elite player to come through the door.

It remains the case that the striker is ‘likely to remain’ beyond January his exit ‘can’t be ruled out’ if the ‘right deal’ comes their way, and it’s believed £40million constitutes that.

And former West Ham full-back Glen Johnson believes a move to the London Stadium would represent a good deal for all involved.

He told GGRecon: “I think he’d be a good signing for West Ham and if the money’s right, then it could be a good deal for both parties. Nketiah’s shown a lot of promise and potential, but he’s never been a regularly starter for Arsenal.

“For a striker to find their form, they need lots of gametime and if Eddie makes the move to West Ham, he’ll probably be playing every week and then he can show everybody what he’s really capable of.

“If West Ham can get him, then they should and if West Ham go for him, then he should go.”

