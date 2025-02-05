According to reports, Arsenal star Jorginho is set to leave the Premier League giants as he has already ‘reached an agreement’ with his next club.

The 33-year-old left Chelsea to join Arsenal during the 2023 January transfer window in a cut-price deal worth around £12m.

Jorginho has proven a brilliant signing for the Gunners, especially considering he joined the North London outfit for a bargain fee.

The Italy international has made 72 appearances for the Gunners over the past two years, including 19 outings this season.

The 33-year-old’s long-term Arsenal future is in doubt as he has entered the final six months of his contract and is linked with Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Flamengo are ‘prepared to seal a deal’ to land Jorginho.

Romano said: ‘Flamengo are prepared to seal Jorginho deal in the next days valid from Club World Cup 2025. He’s closing in on move to Fla on a free transfer from June, as Arsenal did not accept a fee for a January transfer.’

Now, a report from Caught Offside claims Jorginho has ‘reached an agreement’ with Flamengo and ‘will sign a contract’ with the South American side after ‘snubbing three other offers’.

‘The 33-year-old remains a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad this season, and CaughtOffside understands that the Gunners were not keen on losing the player in the middle of the season. ‘However, sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that an agreement is now in place for Jorginho to join Flamengo at the end of the European season when his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires.’

