According to reports, Arsenal chiefs and Mikel Arteta have butted heads over whether to keep Italy international Jorginho beyond the end of this season.

The Gunners signed Jorginho as a cheaper alternative to Moises Caicedo during the 2023 winter transfer window.

The veteran midfielder has only cost around £12m as he was towards the end of his Chelsea contract and he’s proven a useful addition for Arsenal.

Jorginho has stepped up at various big moments for Arsenal and has made 73 appearances for the Premier League giants in all competitions.

However, the 33-year-old has dipped in the pecking order this season as he’s only made six Premier League starts and he’s in the final few months of his contract.

READ: Arsenal to ‘axe SEVEN’ but still can’t afford Jean-Philippe Mateta



Jorginho is being heavily linked with a move to Brazilian outfit Flamengo and a report in Brazil claims he ‘could sign a pre-contract in the next few days’.

This comes after Arsenal made a ‘decision’ on his future amid backlash from head coach Arteta.

‘Jorginho was waiting for Arsenal to decide whether to sign a pre-contract with Flamengo and, apparently, the London team has already decided on the situation of the number 20, who should leave at the end of this season. ‘Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s attempts to convince the Gunners board to offer 33-year-old Italian-Brazilian Jorginho a new contract appear to have been thwarted.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal blow as Saliba decides ‘ultimate dream’ transfer with his ‘price set’ for ‘most expensive’ deal

👉 Paul Scholes ‘disappointed’ by one Arsenal star: ‘I don’t really know what he is anymore’

👉 Jamie Carragher reveals ‘reason’ for Alexander Isak to snub Arsenal for ‘desperate’ Liverpool

‘The English team’s board of directors reportedly communicated to the coach a list of seven players who should be released or traded by the club in the European summer window. They are: Tomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Raheem Sterling, Neto and Jorginho. ‘With this, there are no more obstacles preventing Jorginho from finally signing the pre-contract with Flamengo to become a red-black player from the July window, and could also play in the FIFA Super Club World Cup. ‘With the decision taken by Arsenal, the Gávea club hopes to announce the athlete as soon as they get the midfielder’s signature.’

Earlier this week, a report from Caught Offside named three alternative post-Arsenal moves for Jorginho.

‘The 33-year-old remains a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad this season, and CaughtOffside understands that the Gunners were not keen on losing the player in the middle of the season.

‘However, sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that an agreement is now in place for Jorginho to join Flamengo at the end of the European season when his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires.’

‘It is understood that Jorginho also had interest from three other clubs, but turned down offers from Besiktas, Fiorentina and Palmeiras in order to join Flamengo.

‘CaughtOffside understands that there is a preliminary agreement on a three-year contract for Jorginho at his new club, which will be signed in the coming days ahead of his summer move.’