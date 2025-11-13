Arsenal star ‘would start for Liverpool’ for two reasons as he’s told to ‘ask’ Arteta for January transfer

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly has been encouraged to “ask” for a January transfer as he “would start” for Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a superb breakout season for the Gunners during the 2024/25 campaign as he emerged as one of the best young players in the Premier League.

The England international would have been keen to kick on this season, though he has endured a difficult start to this campaign.

The Arsenal youngster has only been a bit-part player for Arsenal as Riccardo Calafiori has moved ahead of him in the pecking order, while he has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad.

Therefore, it has been suggested that the versatile defender could leave Arsenal on loan in January to increase his chances of playing regularly ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks Lewis-Skelly should pursue a transfer, claiming a move to Liverpool could make sense. This is because Andy Robertson and Milos Kerkez have not been good enough for the Reds in recent months.

“I love Robertson, but his performances this season mean they (Liverpool) are probably looking elsewhere,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports.

“Kerkez hasn’t been good enough. Lewis-Skelly would start for Liverpool. He doesn’t start for Man City or Arsenal.

“Outside of that, it’s up for debate. He’d start for most Premier League sides.”

He added: “Lewis-Skelly needs to be playing. I think he is a brilliant footballer. As a future star, he is going to be a [regular] England international.

“He’s a young kid who had a quick rise to fame last season [but] he’s a hugely talented footballer.”

O’Hara has also explained why he thinks Lewis-Skelly could ask to leave the Gunners during this winter transfer window.

“If he genuinely wants to get into that World Cup squad and he needs to play football, he will go and ask Arteta,” O’Hara continued.

“He’d say, ‘Look, I want to go out on loan in January, I need to go on loan to another Premier League side and play every week’.”

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, meanwhile, has played down reports suggesting the Gunners could let any of their players leave in January.

“Premier League leaders Arsenal are not expecting to be busy in January unless there is a serious long-term injury or a unique market opportunity presents itself,” Sheth told Sky Sports.

He added: “Departures are seen as unlikely, with boss Mikel Arteta suggesting Jesus will be an important part of his plans having returned to training last week.

“A number of Premier League clubs would be interested in taking him on loan but it does not look likely he will be available.”