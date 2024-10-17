According to reports, Arsenal forward Raheem Sterling is one of two players who could be ‘thrown’ an England ‘lifeline’ by new head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel was named England boss earlier this week.

The respected head coach had been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season. He previously had a great stint with Chelsea as he helped the Premier League giants win the Champions League.

Tuchel‘s contract begins at the start of 2025 and is due to run for 18 months. This will take him until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

The German is a proven winner and England’s players will likely be relishing the prospect of working with an elite manager.

Tuchel is tasked with winning the 2026 World Cup and he has an immense crop of attacking talents to choose from.

READ: 16 Conclusions: England win the 2026 World Cup under Thomas Tuchel



Despite this, a report from The Sun claims Sterling could soon find himself back in the England squad.

The report claims Sterling was ‘one of Tuchel’s favourite players’ at Chelsea. The Englishman left Manchester City to join the Blues for around £47.5m during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Sterling failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge and was deemed surplus to requirements during this summer’s transfer window.

On deadline day, Sterling left Chelsea as he reunited with former Man City assistant Mikel Arteta on loan, joining the Premier League giants on loan.

Sterling was eased into the fold before the international break, but he shone in Arsenal’s 5-1 Carabao Cup win against Bolton as he grabbed a goal and an assist.

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 England: Elite manager ‘rejected offer’ for two reasons; ‘bombshell’ reveals Tuchel wasn’t first choice

👉 Will Thomas Tuchel sing the national anthem? WTF would he?

👉 ‘Merchants of Woke’, ‘dark days’ and the end of ‘England DNA’ as GERMAN Tuchel named manager

The report from The Sun claims Tuchel ‘could be set to throw a lifeline to two Three Lions outcasts’ as Sterling and former Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier may be recalled.

‘SunSport Online can reveal Tuchel might also be set to turn to a pair of stars who he is known to admire – Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling. ‘Tuchel signed former Tottenham defender Dier for Bayern and put him straight into the starting team. ‘And Sterling was one of his favourite players when Tuchel was manager at Chelsea. ‘The 29-year-old winger has since moved on to Arsenal but Tuchel remains a huge admirer of his talents.’

Back in 2022, Tuchel explained why he “gave” Sterling’s “game Todd Boehly straight away” as a priority transfer target.

“He was the absolute number one for that position. I gave his name to Todd Boehly straight away,” Tuchel said.

“He’s horrible to play against, horrible! The main point is his intensity and the amount of repetition of intensity that he delivers. This is simply outstanding over the last years.

“He caused huge trouble when he played against us and once you dig in deeper into his data and not only statistics in his goal involvements, it’s outstanding.

“It’s exactly what we need to raise the level of our players. That’s why we are so sure and that’s why he was, for us, top of the list.”