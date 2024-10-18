Arsenal star ‘top of list’ for Barcelona as Joan Laporta ‘bets heavily’ to avoid ‘traumatic transition’

Barcelona chief Joan Laporta is ‘determined to bet heavily’ on Arsenal star David Raya as he looks for a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Raya won the Golden Glove award while on loan with the Gunners last term and appears to have gone up another level having signed permanently in the summer, now starring for both club and country.

Ter Stegen remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world but Barcelona ‘are already thinking about a relief that can compete for him for the position’ and Raya is the ‘name Laporta has put on the table’.

‘The president knows that competition in the goal is vital to maintain the level of demand in the team, and Raya seems to be the ideal candidate to challenge Ter Stegen’, the report adds.

Laporta is ‘determined to bet heavily’ on the 29-year-old having been attracted by ‘his ability to distribute the ball from behind and his quick reflexes’.

Very much in the mould of Ter Stegen in fact, which would make ‘the transition, if it were to occur, less traumatic’ for the Barcelona squad.

As the report concedes, the arrival of Raya – whom Arsenal paid Brentford £27m for – ‘will not be easy or cheap’.

But it’s claimed ‘Laporta is willing to make an economic effort if that guarantees that Barcelona can count on a first-level goalkeeper for the coming seasons’. The report concludes:

‘In summary, Joan Laporta is determined to make an important move to reinforce Barcelona’s goal, and the name of David Raya is at the top of his list. It will be a complicated operation, but if it closes, the club could secure a first-level goal for the coming years.’

Raya has been in excellent form this season and after he pulled off a number of stunning saves in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, Theo Walcott claimed his improved displays may have been down to him having a “home”.

Walcott said: “He’s now got a home. As a player, it is important when you find your home and have a good environment around you and good positive people around you, it feeds into you, and you feel like you can’t do anything wrong.

“Hopefully, it continues like this. When you see keepers make a mistake, you are like, ‘ugh’, because if a striker makes that mistake, people do not say anything. A mistake by a goalkeeper is obviously magnified.

“He’s got a great defence around him as well, but he commands that defence, and he expects standards. Again, that is fed through Mikel and the trust he’s been put in him now as well.

“I think it’s really fascinating to see. He’s really matured as well, he seems a lot calmer, and I think when you have a calm keeper, it just settles everyone in the whole team.

