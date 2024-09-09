Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly ‘being tracked’ by three European giants with the Gunners demanding ‘crazy money’ for the Frenchman.

Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne for £27million in the 2019 summer transfer window.

He did not make his competitive debut for the club until the 2022/23 season, winning man of the match against Crystal Palace on matchday one.

The French centre-back has been superb for the Gunners, forming an outstanding partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of Mikel Arteta’s defence.

The 23-year-old penned a four-year contract extension last July so Arsenal will not be stressing over his long-term future.

We are close enough to the expiry of his deal for other clubs to be keeping an eye on his situation, though.

Arsenal fear Saliba sale amid ‘strong interest’ from three Euro giants

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Saliba is ‘being tracked’ by Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Arsenal will not sell the 22-cap France star for anything less than ‘crazy money’, in the region of ‘€120million (£101.2m) or probably more’.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, the three European juggernauts in question have ‘strong interest’ and ‘rate the player very highly’.

The report adds:

Saliba has firmly established himself as one of the finest defensive players in world football in recent years, and it would be a huge blow for Arsenal to lose him as they aim to get back to the top in the Premier League and become serious challengers for the Champions League as well. Thankfully for Arsenal fans, Saliba has a contract until 2027 at the Emirates Stadium, so there’s little pressure to let him go, though one imagines the 23-year-old might find it hard to say no to some of these big names involved. Arsenal have made so much progress under Mikel Arteta, and Saliba is surely going to be someone viewed as untouchable for the foreseeable future, alongside others like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Saliba was born in Paris so could be tempted by a move to PSG, though it is Real Madrid who have been the most strongly linked with the 23-year-old Ballon d’Or nominee.

This could strike fear in Arsenal manager Arteta, who knows the lure of Madrid can be too big for players to turn down.

Saliba’s contract extension came days before Arsenal confirmed Declan Rice as their new club-record signing last July.

After signing a new deal, he said: “I was born in north Paris, but became a man in north London.

“I know it must have been strange for you. I show up, a kid you have never heard of and then keep going away to different clubs (on loan) before you get to see me play.

“But I know now this was the best plan for me, and last summer when I came back to the club and became a pivotal part of the team words cannot describe how I feel here. how you (fans) make me feel.

“Having the confidence of the boss and the staff, and then having your love and support made me feel 10 feet tall… so thank you Gooners, this if for you. We are together and let’s keep moving.”

