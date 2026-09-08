Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres has been brutally mocked by a pundit, with it claimed that he is “like a horse trying to control a ball”.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon during last summer’s transfer window for around £64m.

He was recruited to be an upgrade on Arsenal‘s other strikers, but he had a mixed debut season and is currently behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

Havertz is far more suited to how Arsenal plays, and it is currently hard to see Gyokeres replacing him in Mikel Arteta’s preferred starting XI.

Gyokeres did little after coming off the bench in Sunday’s 2-1 win against Chelsea to make his first appearance of the 2026/27 campaign, while he was linked with an exit in the summer.

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Now, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney, who was not exactly the most gifted footballer, has hit out at Gyokeres after his cameo appearance against Chelsea.

“It’s like a horse trying to control a ball…”

According to Deeney, Gyokeres has a “limitation problem”, while he has harshly suggested that he resembles a “horse trying to control a ball”.

“Watch his highlights (against Chelsea), wow,” Deeney told Paramount Plus.

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“It’s like a horse trying to control a ball.

“It’s a limitation problem. This guy gets credit for running the channels, so many times the ball comes up to him and bounces off him.

“So many times when they’ve got a counter-attack and he takes a big touch. I see why they tried to replace him.

“He was brought in to give them that extra option but if I’m a coach now I’ve got Havertz who can link the game and do everything great, I’ve got Merino who can do that.

“I think Arteta looks at this guy in training and goes ‘what am I supposed to do with that’.

“He’s 27 or 28 and he’s not going to get tactically much better, he’s not going to get technically much better at this point.

“That’s why they were trying to move him on to get Alvarez, that’s why he was linked with everyone else within the deals. He’s got to keep him happy, he’ll have moments in the season.”

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