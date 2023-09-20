Arsenal star wants out ‘as early as January’ with two European giants ‘duelling’ for major €25m signing

According to reports, Ghana international Thomas Partey wants to leave Arsenal ‘as early as January’ amid interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old has been marred by injuries since his £45m move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal in 2020 as he has been restricted to 84 appearances in the Premier League.

Partey has been an important player for the Gunners when he’s fit and he shone for them last season as they mounted a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

Despite this, the experienced midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal in the summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Partey ended up staying at Arsenal and he’s been used in an inverted right-back role by Mikel Arteta at the start of this season.

He may end up leaving the Gunners in the coming months and Juventus have their eye on him as they attempt to identify Paul Pogba’s replacement.

Italian outlet Calciomercato are now reporting that Partey ‘has made it clear that he doesn’t like’ his new role at right-back so he ‘intends to leave the Emirates as early as January’.

Juventus view him as the ‘perfect’ signing but they face a ‘duel’ with Atletico Madrid, who ‘want him back’. The report explains.

‘Atletico Madrid aim to exploit the player’s desire to leave Arsenal. The midfielder wants a leading role, but above all in his usual position and not adapted as a full-back. Partey was a fundamental player for Atletico Madrid before the move to London, for Simeone he was the pivot. ‘However, as mentioned, Juventus is also on him. The 1993-born player has a contract with the English until 2025, but it is no longer so important for Arteta and the player has made it known that he is willing to leave in January. ‘Atletico would like to take him on loan with the right to buy in the summer, for a fee that could not be far from 25 million. However, Juventus are firmly in the running. So at the moment it’s a head-to-head match.’

Earlier this summer, Partey suggested that his injury issues at Arsenal are down to him taking time to “adapt” to life in the Premeir League.

“Well, I think it’s adaption. If you go from a different league, normal things happen,” Partey said.

“I am working on everything, I am trying my best. I am trying to help the team any time I can. When I am ready and fit, I will be ready to help the team.”

