The agent of Arsenal standout Ben White has leapt to the defence of the right-back after he recently opted to reject an England call-up.

White has not featured for England since he returned home early from the 2022 World Cup after he reportedly butted heads with assistant manager Steve Holland.

The 26-year-old has proven to be a sensational signing for Arsenal. He set off playing at centre-back but he has successfully transitioned into a right-back while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a strong partnership in the middle.

The former Brighton and Leeds United star netted a rare brace earlier this week as Arsenal boosted their Premier League title hopes with a 5-0 home win against London rivals Chelsea. He now has nine goal involvements in his 47 appearances across all competitions.

In recent years, England have been spoiled for choice at right-back but Reece James’ injury woes (and the Arsenal star’s form) opened the door for him to make a return at international level during the March international break.

White snubs England…

White made the controversial decision to reject the opportunity to play for England. According to reports, he ‘felt disrespected’ by Holland during a team meeting ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

White’s agent – Alex Levack – has hit out at the defender’s critics as they “do not have the full facts” behind his decision to snub England.

“Whilst I appreciate that Ben is in the public eye which brings its own connotations and leaves you open to criticism I wanted to make the point that every elite performer, whichever field that may be, is a human being who has the same feeling we all have and experience good and bad,” Levack wrote on social media.

“No one knows what is actually going on in one’s life so I really believe people should think before making a judgment or criticising these elite performers in public.

“Ben has shown unbelievable robustness and strength throughout this adverse period off the pitch and has blocked out all the noise and has performed incredibly well on the pitch, in a situation where many others could have and would have wilted.”

Levack added: “Ben has an incredible temperament and attitude which allows him the ability to navigate through his working and personal life.

“I suppose the main message is be kind to people as you do not have the full facts, which in Ben’s case neither Ben nor I wish to vocalise publicly, and do not know what is going on in people’s personal lives so again please be kind.”

