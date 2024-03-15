Arsenal star Ben White has been labelled a “disgrace” by Stan Collymore, who thinks the right-back “should never be called up” for England again.

The defender has been in great form for Arsenal this term as he’s helping Mikel Arteta’s side challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.

England snub

On form, White is deserving of an England call-up but he was not included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Speaking during his press conference, England boss Southgate revealed that he wanted the Gunners standout to be a part of his squad but he said no to being called up.

This comes after White was reported to have a fall-out with assistant England manager Steve Holland. Following this clash, the defender was sent home early from the 2022 World Cup.

White has since been out of the picture and a report from The Athletic claims he ‘found it difficult being out of the side and struggled to settle’ while on international duty.

“What a disgrace…”

In response to The Athletic‘s story, Collymore has hit out at White, who ‘should never play for England again’.

“The biggest talking point from Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad is that Ben White refused to be called up,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“The defender, according to The Athletic, doesn’t want to represent his country for several reasons, including finding it difficult being further down in Southgate’s pecking order.

“Firstly, and assuming The Athletic’s report is accurate, what a disgrace. If every player took that same stance, international football would be chaos and probably couldn’t happen. Being called up to represent your county is an honour, you should want to do it regardless of whether you’re the first name on the manager’s teamsheet or the last.”

He continued: “Even though I am incredibly disappointed a player has made this decision, I don’t think it’s a great loss to England. White is having a decent season for Arsenal, but I don’t think he’s good enough anyway.

“Credit where it’s due — he is certainly versatile — he can play at right back, centre-back and even drift into midfield, but there is no way he’s going to get in ahead of Kyle Walker or John Stones, both of whom can also play those roles.

“So for me, thanks but no thanks, Mr White. We know you want to be a nailed-on starter, but you can’t always get exactly what you want, especially at international level and especially in tournament football. It’s a squad game, and if you’re lucky enough to get a chance, it’s on you to take it, but he’s refused the opportunity, so in my opinion, he should never be called up again — regardless of who is in charge.”