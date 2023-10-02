Arsenal star’s ‘transfer pact’ revealed as three Prem teams queue up to sign Arteta’s ‘desperate’ player

According to reports, Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe is ‘weighing up his options’ ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Smith Rowe enjoyed a breakout season for the Gunners during the 2021/22 campaign as he scored ten goals in the Premier League.

The England international was expected to kick on during the 2022/23 campaign but he has been left behind as Mikel Arteta‘s team have continued to improve.

The 23-year-old suffered a groin injury that limited his opportunities in 2022/23 as he made just 14 appearances across all competitions.

Smith Rowe was linked with a move away from Arsenal in the summer but he ended up sticking around. Despite this, he has been on the pitch for just ten minutes in Premier League games this term.

Last week, it was reported that Smith Rowe is ‘desperate’ for regular game time ahead of next year’s European Championships. The report from 90min claims Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle are all interested in signing him. They explained.

‘Aston Villa, who have made concrete attempts to sign Smith Rowe in the past, remain interested in him, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation. ‘‘There is a possibility that Smith Rowe, whose contract runs until 2026, could be allowed to leave on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season before returning to Arsenal. ‘This would also open up the opportunity for foreign clubs to enter the race as it is unlikely they would be able to afford whatever permanent fee the Gunners would ask for.’

Football Insider are now claiming that Smith Rowe has a ‘transfer pact’ with Arsenal. They add.

‘It is believed the 23-year-old is currently content at the Emirates Stadium but will have to re-assess his future if his lack of football continues. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that both club and player could agree the time is right to move on if more signings arrive in the coming windows. ‘Arsenal are considering making further signings in the January window, which would only push the England international further down the pecking order.’

After making a rare start against Brentford in the Carabao Cup last week, Smith Rowe revealed that Arteta has “really helped” him to become “mentally stronger”.

“I used to have a lot of doubts. I used to question my confidence, at times. But now I am really strong. I am feeling really fit and I am taking that into now,” Smith Rowe said.

“The gaffer has really helped me with that. He was helping me through my injury and often pulled me for chats about how I can be mentally stronger.

“I tried to support the boys as much as I could when I couldn’t help them on the pitch. It was really tough but I am stronger now.”

