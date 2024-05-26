According to reports, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira could be sold this summer with Arsenal unhappy with the latter’s performances in training.

Arsenal have acted wisely in the transfer market in recent years as most of their signings have paid off, but Vieira has failed to live up to expectations since joining the Premier League giants from Porto for around £34m in 2022.

Vieira to be sold?

The midfielder barely featured for Arsenal during the 2023/24 season. He only made two Premier League starts as injuries impacted him.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2027 so he has time to prove himself at the Emirates, but according to The Athletic, he could be sold this summer. It is noted that his disappointing performances in training have not helped his situation.

‘Evidently, his status within the squad has diminished considerably. His performances in training have not enabled him to sustain his position in Arteta’s pecking order. ‘Vieira’s future may be tied to that of Smith Rowe. Losing both in the same summer would leave Arsenal light in midfield, and with considerable work to do to replace them. Perhaps only one will be allowed to go, with the decision being determined by who generates the most interest.’

Smith Rowe is another player who could move on as the Englishman has been left behind while Arsenal have made massive improvements under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

Over the past two seasons, Smith Rowe has only made 25 Premier League appearances and Arsenal could cash in on him in the summer as he only has two years remaining on his contract.

‘Smith Rowe will turn 24 in July. All parties are aware he is at a point in his career where he needs to play more football than he has been doing. ‘This time last year, Arsenal sat down with the player’s representatives to make it plain he was not for sale. If the decision were purely down to Arteta, they might keep him around again. He knows Smith Rowe still has the potential to be a match-winner, hence bringing him on as his first attacking substitute during the final-day win over Everton. ‘But Arsenal have less leverage this year. Smith Rowe has just two years remaining on his contract, and the club may accept the time is right to sell.’

