Martin Zubimendi and Julian Alvarez could swap cities in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi has instructed his representatives to open talks over a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a new midfielder after winning the Premier League title last season with Bruno Guimaraes rising to the top of their list in recent weeks.

Arsenal have had a couple of bids for Guimaraes rejected by Newcastle as the Gunners fall well short of the Magpies’ £100m valuation of the Brazil international.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano gave more detail in his latest YouTube video: “Arsenal are preparing a new bid for Bruno Guimaraes.

“The player has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and the contract is ready.

“Bruno wants to remain respectful towards Newcastle, but he has made it clear internally that he would like to make the move.

READ: Chelsea decide on hijacking Arsenal move for Bruno Guimaraes – three sources

“Newcastle continue to insist they do not want to sell unless they receive an exceptional offer.

“Arsenal previously discussed a package worth around £55 million plus £10 million in add-ons, but that was rejected.

“Now they are expected to return with an offer worth around £70 million. That may still not be enough to convince Newcastle, but Arsenal believe it moves negotiations much closer.

“They hope a deal can eventually be completed for slightly more than that figure. However, Arsenal are not prepared to overpay. As we saw with Morgan Rogers, they were willing to spend around £90-100 million but refused to match Chelsea’s £117 million offer. The same principle applies here.

“Behind the scenes, Mikel Arteta is pushing extremely hard because he believes Bruno is the perfect midfielder for Arsenal.”

Arsenal star Zubimendi thinking about a move back to Spain

And that has led to reports in Spain claiming that former Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi is considering his future at Arsenal with a new midfielder coming in.

It is understood that Spain international Zubimendi is ‘requesting to open negotiations’ with Real Madrid and Barcelona as he potentially looks for a way out as he ‘believes that Arsenal no longer count on him’.

READ: Bruno Guimaraes will get his wish to sign for Arsenal as Newcastle replacement heads for ‘medical’

And now Zubimendi’s representatives ‘are considering opening talks in Madrid and Barcelona to explore the realistic options available during this transfer window’.

He ‘wouldn’t rule out a move’ to Real Madrid, where he is well-liked, while a potential transfer to La Liga champions Barcelona is seen ‘as a natural possibility’.

The report adds: ‘The final decision rests with Arteta. Zubimendi wants a clear conversation about his place in the pecking order before taking any action. If the manager guarantees him consistent playing time and a significant role in big matches, he intends to stay. However, if Bruno arrives to fill a central defensive position and the Spaniard is relegated to the bench, his representatives will activate the alternatives they have been quietly considering for weeks.’

‘Most likely scenario’ for Julian Alvarez

Cadena SER journalist Miguel Martin Talavera has given Arsenal target Julian Alvarez a one per cent chance of completing his dream move to Barcelona, giving the Gunners a boost in the race for the striker.

Talavera explained: “There’s very little chance of him joining Barcelona.

“The most likely scenario is that he stays with Atletico Madrid. He won’t be sold to Barcelona. Not for €100m, not for €150m and not for €200m.

“I give a 1% probability that Julian Alvarez will sign for FC Barcelona this summer.”

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