According to reports, Italy international Jorginho ‘would be delighted’ to leave Arsenal for a specific club during this summer’s transfer window.

The experienced midfielder left Chelsea to join Arsenal during the 2023 January transfer window. He signed for the Gunners for a cut-price fee of around £12m after the Gunners were unable to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Jorginho played an important role for Arsenal during last season’s Premier League title run-in and he has also put in a couple of sensational performances this term.

The 32-year-old has been in and out of the team this term but he has impressed in recent victories over Liverpool, Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

The midfielder’s future is in doubt at the moment as his current Arsenal contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Jorginho’s agent – Joao Santos – recently refused to “rule out a return to Napoli” in the summer.

“He’d suit Lazio more, for the presence of coach [Maurizio] Sarri who already knows his characteristics very well, but also Juve who have a great director of sport like Cristiano Giuntoli, who he spent many years with at Napoli,” Santos said.

“I would not rule out a return to Napoli with new coach (Francesco) Calzona, who used to work with Sarri before that.”

READ MORE: Ranking the six Arsenal goals by how embarrassing they were for Sheffield United



But according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), Jorginho ‘would be delighted’ to sign for Barcelona later this year and he appeals to the La Liga giants as they are in the market for bargain transfers.

Jorginho is not the only Arsenal player who could leave in the summer as academy product Charlie Patino could also be on the move.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan in the Championship with Swansea City after he shone for Blackpool last season.

Patino has been linked with Serie A giants Juventus over the past year and Michele Fratini – a scout an intermediary – suspects he may head to Italy before next season.

Speaking on TV Play (via Sport Witness), he said: “I have noticed that Charlie Patino has gone a little down morally lately. He has not raised his level. I wonder if he was already thinking of going to Juventus in January and if he is ready to go in June. Alcaraz is a good player but he is a joker.

“He can stay in front of the defence, play as a midfielder and even as a trequartista in the attacking phase. However, I think Patino is the profile Juventus are waiting for.”

READ MORE: Mailbox… Martin Odegaard’s Marilyn Monroe moment, and Marcus Rashford needs Man Utd…



After Arsenal’s 6-0 win against Sheffield United on Monday night, Jorginho insisted they need to “keep pushing” as they look to win the Premier League.

“We are pleased that we are doing all this good stuff, but we need to carry on,” Jorginho told reporters on Monday night.

“Because if we just think ‘oh yeah, nice, it’s done’… no, we just need to put your head down and keep pushing, being humble and keep going.

“We need to not be just happy for what we are doing. Of course, we are happy but we want to keep being happy. So, to be like that we just need to keep pushing and working hard.”