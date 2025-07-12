Arsenal are ‘stepping up’ their bid to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace as a Gunners regular has ‘agreed’ a shock move to Fenerbahce after Jose Mourinho ‘sold his vision to him’.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have been working closely together to bolster Arsenal’s squad this summer and after the signings of Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga from Real Sociedad and Chelsea respectively, the club announced the addition of Christian Norgaard from Brentford on Thursday.

“We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance. Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”

The Athletic’s David Ornstein then revealed on Friday that Arsenal are closing in on their fourth summer signing after they agreed a £52m deal with Chelsea to sign Noni Madueke.

Ornstein tweeted: ‘Noni Madueke granted permission by Chelsea to leave camp in USA + undertake medical before completing Arsenal switch.

’23yo will not train with #CFC & flies to UK today after full agreement reached on £52m deal – 5yr #AFC contract in place.’

And The Guardian claim Arsenal are set to ‘step up’ their chase of Eze after completing a deal for Madueke as their long-drawn-out bid to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting – which is is still ‘absolutely on’ according to Fabrizio Romano – rumbles on in the background.

The Gunners have already ‘held talks’ with Eze’s representatives and will have been boosted by UEFA’s crushing decision to demote Crystal Palace from the Europa League next season.

The report states:

‘The England forward has a £67.5m release clause and it is understood that Arsenal are planning to make contact with Palace’s chairman Steve Parish to discuss a potential move, although he is unlikely to consider any offers below their asking price.’

All of these incomings appears to have made up Leandro Trossard’s mind to seek pastures new as The Sun claim he’s ‘agreed a shock move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce’.

It’s claimed Trossard ‘is keen on the move’ and has ‘decided it’s time for a new chapter’ after ‘Mourinho held talks with the forward and sold his vision to him’.

The 30-year-old ‘will be allowed to leave if the fee is right’ and the report states that ‘the fee could rise to £17million with add-ons included’, adding that ‘Trossard is expected to pocket a tidy pay rise’.